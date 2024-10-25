Meet EngineAI All-new Robotics SE01, Successfully Overcomes the Challenge of Natural Gait in Humanoid Robots for the First Time

Shenzhen, China, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 24, 2024, Shenzhen EngineAI Robotics grandly launched its first full-size humanoid robot, SE01, worldwide. With its unique technological innovations and design aesthetics, it has redefined the standards in the field of humanoid robotics, sparking widespread industry discussion about new possibilities in future human-machine interaction.

One of the standout features of the SE01 is its cutting-edge end-to-end neural network solution. This technological breakthrough has conquered the long-standing challenge in the development of humanoid robots—natural gait. This allows SE01 to exhibit unprecedented elegance and energy efficiency in both stationary and dynamic states, significantly narrowing the behavioral gap between robots and humans. It completely overturns the stereotype of robots taking “choppy steps, bent knees, and stomping,” enabling the robot to walk with smooth, swift, and fluid strides.





SE01’s outstanding gait performance is attributed to EngineAI team’s exquisite technology and meticulous product design. The team independently developed an integrated harmonic joint module and significantly enhanced the robot’s flexibility and intelligence by combining reinforcement learning and imitation learning in its motion control solutions. This enables SE01 to achieve a natural, human-like gait, marking a new milestone in the evolution of machine intelligence.

In terms of hardware configuration, SE01 is equipped with dual processors from NVIDIA and Intel, as well as three sets of high-precision stereo cameras, forming an advanced visual neural network system. The collaboration of these cutting-edge devices gives SE01 excellent visual perception and analysis capabilities in complex environments. Coupled with its high-performance processing chips, SE01 is not only suitable for research and education fields but also performs well in complex industrial scenarios.





In product design, SE01 uses aerospace-grade aluminum alloy, making the body both sturdy and lightweight, and significantly enhancing the mechanical structure’s lifespan. Additionally, the team achieved smooth and natural movement without relying on traditional six-dimensional force sensors and planetary roller screw actuators. This design significantly increases the product’s reliability while controlling costs.

EngineAI Robotics’ founder and CEO, Zhao Tongyang, pointed out that the launch of SE01 is not only a major technological advancement but also represents a fusion of technology and art. He stated, “Our goal is to make robotics technology truly serve humanity, and through continuous deepening of technological innovation and market expansion, we aim to bring embodied intelligent robots into every aspect of life.”

Since its inception, EngineAI Robotics has established a high-standard R&D path to ensure it remains at the forefront of technology and market competition, and its strategic planning reflects its ambitious aspirations in the field of embodied intelligence. The company plans to complete the development of its full product line by the end of 2024 and aims to achieve annual production and sales of over 1,000 units by 2025.

It is reported that leveraging its full-stack self-developed technology and unique innovation path, EngineAI also plans to launch more product lines suitable for home and industrial use, such as the PM and PA series. These products are thoughtfully engineered to strike the ideal balance between performance and practicality, with the goal of reshaping the current humanoid robot market.

In summary, the release of SE01 marks an important step for EngineAI Robotics in the field of embodied intelligence. EngineAI Robotics may lead the next wave of technological innovation, injecting momentum into the prosperity of the global artificial intelligence industry.

Youtube Link: https://youtu.be/I7Oh-ma4o1A?si=JGBSZZm9WN5ae_Li

