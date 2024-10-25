Opus One Gold Corporation Announces Grant of Stock Options

MONTREAL, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus One Gold Corporation (OOR: TSXV) (“Opus One Gold” or the “Company”), announces the grant under the Company’s stock option plan of 12,150,000 stock options (the “Options”) to its directors, management team and consultants (including 6,450,000 Options to directors and officers of the Company). The Options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company’s stock option plan and entitle their holders to purchase the same number of common shares of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a 10 year period.

ABOUT OPUS ONE GOLD CORPORATION

Opus One Gold Corporation is a mining exploration company focused on discovering high quality gold and base metals deposits within strategically located properties in proven mining camps, close to existing mines in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, north-western Quebec and north-eastern Ontario - one of the most prolific gold mining areas in the world. Opus One holds assets in Val-d'Or and Matagami areas.

