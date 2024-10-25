2024 IAP2 Core Values Awards Recipients Announced

Ottawa, Ontario, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Association for Public Participation (IAP2) is thrilled to announce the 2024 Core Values Award winners. These awards celebrate outstanding contributions to the field of public participation (P2).

Finalists from North America have distinguished themselves across several categories, including three distinct Canadian categories: Indigenous Engagement; Respect for Diversity, Inclusion and Culture; and Creativity, Contribution, and Innovation in the Field. American finalists are recognized in four categories: General Project, Creativity and Innovation, Respect for Diversity, Inclusion and Culture, and Organization of the Year. From these recipients, a Canadian and an American Project of the Year are chosen to move forward to the IAP2 International Core Values Awards.

“This year's IAP2 Core Values Award winners exemplify the spirit and impact of public participation in Canada,” said Alison Fraser, Executive Director of IAP2 Canada. “These projects demonstrate the transformative power of equitable, inclusive, sustainable and innovative engagement, and they are paving the way for more community engagement and public participation of this calibre.”

2024 IAP2 Canada Core Values Awards Recipients:

Respect for Diversity, Inclusion & Culture Award and Project of the Year Award

Presented to Canadian Blood Services for their case study, Rebuilding Trust with 2SLGBTQIA+ Communities: Co-Developing a Public Apology.

Developed in collaboration and consultation with 2SLGBTQIA+, Canadian Blood Services developed an apology recognizing the harm caused by a former donor eligibility policy, which excluded sexually active gay, bisexual and queer men, and some trans donors. The apology serves as a foundation for rebuilding trust and repairing relationships with those who have been impacted.

Indigenous Engagement Award

Presented to Squamish Nation and Beringia Community Planning for their case study, Chet wa í7sun “We Pull Together:” Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw Elder’s Program Plan.

This three-year project, led by a team of Elders and youth under the guidance of Xwí7ski (Let’s Go!), connected with community members to create an inclusive Elders’ Program Plan, grounded in Sḵwx̱wú7mesh values and culture. “All the work put together boils down to Xwí7ski and Elders’ voices that we’ve been able to amplify through this project,” shared an Elder’s Program Staff Member.

Creativity, Contribution, and Innovation in the Field Award

Presented to Transportation Investment Corporation and Lucent Quay Consulting for their case study, Fraser River Tunnel Project: Using the Five Senses to Spark Interest During Regulatory Engagement.

The BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s Transportation Investment Corporation (TI Corp) and Lucent Quay engaged communities through an innovative environmental assessment process for the Fraser River Tunnel Project designed to replace the George Massey Tunnel in Metro Vancouver with an eight-lane immersed tube tunnel. “By engaging the five senses, we transformed a prescriptive and technical regulatory process into an interactive experience that connected participants to the content in a meaningful way,” - TI Corp.

2024 IAP2 USA Core Values Awards Recipients:

General Project Award and Project of the Year Award

Presented to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority for their case study Better Bus Network Redesign Public Engagement.

In 2023, Metro launched its largest comprehensive public engagement initiative called “Better Bus Experience LIVE!” as part of the Better Bus initiative, focusing on bus network redesign, transition to zero-emission buses, and improved services. Seeking to primarily connect with hard-to-reach communities, this nine-week initiative engaged the public through workshops, road-show pop-ups, bus ride-alongs, webinars, and digital media.

Creativity and Innovation Award

Presented to the City of Philadelphia Department of Planning and Development for their work on Framing the Future of the Roundhouse.

The Philadelphia Department of Planning and Development engaged the public to reimagine the former Philadelphia Police Headquarters, shaping its redevelopment and addressing its contentious history. This 10-month process used more than 10 diverse engagement methods

(including art, community meetings and virtual platforms) to gather the stories of diverse populations including members of the Chinatown, Black, and Latinx communities.

Respect for Diversity, Inclusion and Culture Award

Presented to Oregon Metro for their case study Nature in Neighborhoods Community Choice Grants.

Oregon Metro launched a novel participatory approach through the “Nature in Neighborhoods Community Choice Grants”, empowering community members to propose, develop, and choose projects for funding. Focusing on community engagement, racial equity, and climate resilience, the program allocated $2.3 million to support 44 community-led projects benefitting historically underserved communities.

Organization of the Year

Presented to Arizona Department of Environmental Quality

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) established the Community and Intergovernmental Engagement (CIE) section and added “clear, equitable engagement and communication” to the agency’s mission in response to Governor Katie Hobbs’ call for greater public involvement in decision-making. Following IAP2 principles, this initiative focuses on enhancing public participation in ADEQ initiatives and environmental decisions and raising public awareness and education on environmental stewardship.

Greater Good Award and Emerging Leader Awards

In recognition of outstanding leadership, service, and applications of the IAP2 core values in the field of public participation, the 2024 Greater Good is presented to Theresa Gunn, MCP3 formerly with ADEQ and the Emerging Leader award is presented to Scarlett Schroeder, Associate at Strategic Earth Consulting and Sergio Torres-Peralta, Program Coordinator City of Austin Office of Sustainability. Award recipient project videos and case studies will be made available on iap2canada.ca and iap2usa.org.