Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Third Quarter Earnings of 2024   

| Source: Paul Mueller Company Paul Mueller Company

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC Pink: MUEL) (the “Company”) announces its third-quarter earnings of 2024. 

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
NINE-MONTH REPORT
Unaudited
(In thousands)
            
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
            
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 September 30 September 30 September 30
  2024   2023   2024   2023   2024   2023 
            
Net Sales$62,085  $57,088  $178,111  $173,370  $233,897  $232,372 
Cost of Sales 41,028   38,948   121,459   119,881   160,203   169,963 
        Gross Profit$21,057  $18,140  $56,652  $53,489  $73,694  $62,409 
Selling, General and Administrative Expense 12,238   11,245   34,013   36,546   85,736   41,225 
        Operating Income (Loss)$8,819  $6,895  $22,639  $16,943  $(12,042) $21,184 
Interest Expense 1 (83)  (82)  (256)  (259)  (347)  (346)
Other Income 1 840   477   1,885   1,810   2,741   2,749 
Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes$9,576  $7,290  $24,268  $18,494  $(9,648) $23,587 
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 2,297   1,786   5,736   4,510   (4,306)  5,703 
Net Income (Loss)$7,279  $5,504  $18,532  $13,984  $(5,342) $17,884 
            
Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Basic and Diluted$7.77  $5.07  $18.79  $12.88  $(5.28) $16.47 
            
1. The elimination of intercompany interest was incorrect in the 2nd Quarter release causing interest income and interest expense to be overstated by the same amount, however, net income was still correct. For this financial presentation, the error was corrected as of June 30th so the three-month, nine-month and twelve-month interest income and expense would be presented correctly.
 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
      
  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30 
   2024   2023  
      
 Net Income$18,532  $13,984  
 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:    
 Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment 526   (275) 
 Comprehensive Income$19,058  $13,709  
      
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
      
  September 30 December 31 
   2024   2023  
      
 Cash and Cash Equivalents 2$16,030  $5,894  
 Marketable Securities 2 15,070   28,031  
 Accounts Receivable 31,363   25,166  
 Inventories (FIFO) 45,450   45,910  
 LIFO Reserve (21,461)  (21,774) 
 Inventories (LIFO) 23,989   24,136  
 Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 35   27  
 Other Current Assets 6,262   3,537  
         Current Assets$92,749  $86,791  
      
 Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 45,890   42,011  
 Right of Use Assets 2,271   2,421  
 Other Assets 2,409   2,590  
 Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 604   456  
         Total Assets$143,923  $134,269  
      
 Accounts Payable$13,003  $11,041  
 Current Maturities and Short-Term Debt 648   640  
 Current Lease Liabilities 344   402  
 Advance Billings 22,696   27,383  
 Pension Liabilities 32   32  
 Other Current Liabilities 25,989   19,599  
         Current Liabilities$62,712  $59,097  
      
 Long-Term Debt 8,500   8,880  
 Long-Term Pension Liabilities 209   233  
 Other Long-Term Liabilities 1,677   1,768  
 Lease Liabilities 759   775  
         Total Liabilities$73,857  $70,753  
 Shareholders' Investment 70,066   63,516  
         Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment$143,923  $134,269  
      
 2. Has been restated to move money market accounts out of marketable securities into cash equivalents.   


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
      
  September 30 December 31 
   2024   2023  
 Book Value per Common Share$74.79  $58.50  
 Total Shares Outstanding 936,837   1,085,711  
 Backlog$171,505  $97,350  
      


 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
          Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)  
            
  Common Stock Paid-in Surplus   Treasury Stock   
    Retained Earnings   Total
Balance, December 31, 2023$1,508  $9,708  $67,181  $(10,787) $(4,094) $63,516 
Add (Deduct):           
 Net Income     18,532       18,532 
 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax         526   526 
 Dividends, $.45 per Common Share     (594)      (594)
 Treasury Stock Acquisition       (11,910)    (11,910)
 Other     (4)      (4)
Balance, September 30, 2024$1,508  $9,708  $85,115  $(22,697) $(3,568) $70,066 
             


 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
   Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024		 Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023		 
     
 Operating Activities:    
      
   Net Income$18,532  $13,984  
      
   Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:    
     Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense (25)  (1,586) 
     Bad Debt Expense (Recovery) -   112  
     Depreciation & Amortization 5,177   4,718  
     (Gain) on Sales of Equipment (104)  (48) 
     (Gain) on Disposal of Equipment (389)  -  
   Change in Assets and Liabilities    
      (Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable (6,197)  (3,658) 
      (Inc) in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings -   (109) 
      Dec (Inc) in Inventories 738   (1,985) 
      (Inc) in Prepayments (2,724)  (456) 
      (Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-type leases (353)  (80) 
      Dec in Other LT Assets 1,036   373  
      Inc (Dec) in Accounts Payable 1,962   (148) 
      (Dec) Inc in Accrued Income Tax (1,063)  3,519  
      Inc in Other Accrued Expenses 1,606   5,515  
      (Dec) in Advanced Billings (4,686)  (4,737) 
      Inc(Dec) in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings 5,842   (7,073) 
      Inc in Lease Liability for Operating 169   -  
      Inc in Lease Liability for Financing -   130  
      Principal payments of Lease Liability for Operating (188)  (163) 
      (Dec) in Long Term Deferred Tax Liabilities (85)  -  
      (Dec) Inc in Other Long-Term Liabilities (119)  197  
         Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities$19,129  $8,505  
      
 Investing Activities    
      Intangibles -   (62) 
 Purchases of Marketable Securities 2 (16,442)  (23,464) 
 Proceeds from Sales of Marketable Securities 2 29,403   18,130  
      Proceeds from Sales of Equipment 131   83  
      Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment (8,637)  (4,351) 
        Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities$4,455  $(9,664) 
      
 Financing Activities    
      Principal payments of Lease Liability for Financing (149)  (146) 
      (Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net (1,637)  -  
      Proceeds of Short-Term Borrowings, Net 1,637   -  
      (Repayment) of Long-Term Debt (1,152)  (479) 
      Dividends Paid (594)  (489) 
      Treasury Stock Acquisitions (11,910)  -  
        Net Cash Provided by (Required for) Financing Activities$(13,805) $(1,114) 
      
 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes  357   290  
      
 Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 2$10,136  $(1,983) 
      
 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 2 5,894   3,468  
      
 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter 2$16,030  $1,485  
       
 2. Has been restated to move money market accounts out of marketable securities into cash equivalents.    
       

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A.The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended September 30.


 Three Months Ended September 30 
 Revenue 2024   2023  
 Domestic$52,560  $46,044  
 Mueller BV$10,087  $11,366  
 Eliminations$(562) $(322) 
 Net Revenue$62,085  $57,088  
    

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the nine months ended September 30.

 Nine Months Ended September 30 
 Revenue 2024   2023  
 Domestic$144,267  $139,924  
 Mueller BV$35,076  $34,743  
 Eliminations$(1,232) $(1,297) 
 Net Revenue$178,111  $173,370  
    

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended September 30.

 Twelve Months Ended September 30 
 Revenue 2024   2023  
 Domestic$187,349  $187,222  
 Mueller BV$48,043  $46,745  
 Eliminations$(1,495) $(1,595) 
 Net Revenue$233,897  $232,372  
    

The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the three months ended September 30.

 Three Months Ended September 30 
 Net Income 2024   2023  
 Domestic$7,365  $5,078  
 Mueller BV$(84) $426  
 Eliminations$(2) $-  
 Net Income (Loss)$7,279  $5,504  
    

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the nine months ended September 30.

 Nine Months Ended September 30 
 Net Income 2024   2023  
 Domestic$17,440  $14,233  
 Mueller BV$1,064  $(234) 
 Eliminations$28  $(15) 
 Net Income (Loss)$18,532  $13,984  
    

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended September 30.

 Twelve Months Ended September 30 
 Net Income 2024   2023  
 Domestic$(8,121) $18,092  
 Mueller BV$2,775  $(182) 
 Eliminations$4  $(26) 
 Net Income (Loss)$(5,342) $17,884  
          

        

B.September 30, 2024 backlog is $171.5 million compared to $97.4 million at September 30, 2023. The majority of this backlog is in the U.S. where the backlog is $165.3 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $90.3 million at September 30, 2023. The $75.0 million increase in U.S. backlog is primarily from the pharmaceutical divisions. In the Netherlands, the backlog is $6.9 million on September 30, 2024 versus $9.7 million on September 30, 2023.  
  
C.Compared to last year, revenue is up $5.0 million (8.8%) on a three-month basis; up $4.7 million (2.7%) on a nine-month basis; and flat for the trailing twelve months. In the U.S., revenues show a similar pattern with increased revenue from the pharmaceutical and food and beverage divisions driving the increase. In the Netherlands business continues to improve with revenue down for the quarter but up on the 9-month and 12-month timeframes.
  
 Net Income is up $1.8 million for three-months; $4.5 million for nine months but down $23.2 million before removing the pension settlement charges incurred in December 2023. In the Netherlands, earnings continue to improve following the business restructuring in the spring of 2023. Efficiencies achieved from the restructuring along with strategic price increases have led to the improved earnings.
  
 We manage our business in the U.S. looking at earnings before tax (EBT) and excluding the effects of LIFO and non-reoccurring events such as the pension settlement. This non-GAAP adjusted EBT (as shown in the table on the next page) shows improved results from a strong 2023 performance in all three timeframes. This improvement comes primarily from the pharmaceutical and food and beverage divisions.
  


Results Ending September 30th
 Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 Twelve Months Ended September 30
(In Thousands) 2024 2023  2024  2023  2024  2023
Domestic Net Income$7,365$5,078 $17,440 $14,233 $(8,121)$18,092
Income Tax Expense$2,321$1,595 $5,391 $4,468 $(3,834)$5,634
Domestic EBT - GAAP$9,686$6,673 $22,831 $18,701 $(11,955)$23,726
LIFO Adjustment$151$302 $(312)$541 $(770)$925
Pension Adjustment$-$- $- $- $41,774 $-
Domestic EBT - Non-GAAP$9,837$6,975 $22,519 $19,242 $29,049 $24,651
         


D.Due to recent record backlogs, on July 26, 2024, the Company announced a facility expansion of just over 100,000 square feet at a cost of $22 million. On August 26, 2024, the Company had a ground-breaking ceremony with the Missouri governor, Mike Parsons, and other dignitaries present. On October 16, 2024, site preparation began.  Building completion date is scheduled for the end of 2025.
  
E.The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month-end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.06 at September 2023; 1.10 at December 2023 and 1.12 for September 2024, respectively.
  

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2023 annual report, available at www.paulmueller.com.         

Contact Info:  
Ken Jeffries (417) 575-9000
kjeffries@paulmueller.com
https://paulmueller.com


Tags

EARNINGS MANUFACTURING