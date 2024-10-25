Melcor REIT Advises Unitholders to Take No Action on “Mini-Tender” Offer

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (“Melcor REIT” or the “REIT”) (TSX:MR.UN) today confirms it has received notice of FC Private Equity Realty Management Corp. and Telsec Property Corporation’s press release regarding their unsolicited “mini tender” offer (the “Mini-Tender Offer”) to acquire up to 1,296,316 of the REIT’s participating trust units (the “Units”).

Take NO ACTION on the Mini-Tender Offer

The independent committee (the “Independent Committee”) of the board of trustees of the REIT (the “Board”) is reviewing the terms of the Mini-Tender Offer with its advisors for the purposes of making a recommendation to holders of Units (“Unitholders”) as to its terms.

Unitholders are advised to TAKE NO ACTION on the Mini-Tender Offer and NOT TO TENDER THEIR UNITS until a formal recommendation has been made to Unitholders. Having taken note of the press release announcing the Mini-Tender Offer, the Independent Committee will consider it with its advisors before making a formal recommendation to the Board. Unitholders will be notified of any recommendation of the Independent Committee and the Board through a news release.

Laurel Hill Advisory Group‎, the strategic unitholder advisor and proxy solicitation ‎agent engaged by ‎the REIT‎, is available to answer information requests from Unitholders and can be reached by telephone toll-free in North America at 1-877-452-7184, outside North America at ‎+1 416-‎‎304-0211, or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com.

About Melcor REIT

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 36 properties representing approximately 3.072 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan.