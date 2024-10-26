Countdown to the Future: Pegasus Crowdfunding Campaign Ends in 3 Days!

Los Angeles,CA, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The clock is ticking! In just 3 days, your chance to invest in Pegasus and be part of the future of transportation will be gone. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to own a piece of groundbreaking technology as we soar toward a new era in mobility.

Why Pegasus is Your Ticket to the Future

We are thrilled to announce that our revolutionary VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) flying car, the Pegasus E, has been honored with the Good Design Award 2024 in the Product Automotive and Transport category. This prestigious recognition highlights our commitment to innovation and design excellence, placing Pegasus E among the best in the world in terms of design, architecture, engineering, and social impact.

Key Highlights:

Market Validation: We have already secured contracts for 10 Pegasus E units, totaling $39 million in indicative orders, demonstrating strong demand and confidence in our product.

Intellectual Property Powerhouse: With 12 core technology patents secured and more pending approval, we are leading the charge in innovation.

Unparalleled Versatility: The Pegasus E combines true drivability with vertical take-off and landing capabilities, eliminating the need for runways.

Extended Range: Enjoy a 3-hour flight time, with the convenience of refueling at any high-octane gas station.

Regulatory Progress: We are proud to announce that our airworthiness has been registered in Australia, and we are actively advancing through the FAA process in the US.

As our crowdfunding campaign approaches its conclusion, we invite you to join us in writing history.

Invest in Pegasus today and help us reshape the transportation landscape.

For more information or to invest, visit our WeFunder page: https://wefunder.com/pegasus before it's too late!

Pegasus is at the forefront of the transportation revolution, dedicated to designing and manufacturing innovative flying vehicles that make mobility faster, safer, and more accessible. With our award-winning designs and robust technology, we are committed to delivering a future where the skies are the limit.