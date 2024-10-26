El Pollo Loco Turns Up The Heat with Exclusive Mango Habanero Flavor Test

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco , the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant, is turning up the heat with a limited-time test of its all-new Mango Habanero sauce— available exclusively in select Orange County and Los Angeles locations.





WHO:

El Pollo Loco, beloved for its craveable, better-for-you fire-grilled chicken and bold flavors, is testing a thrilling new menu item that fans won’t want to miss.

WHAT:

The chefs at El Pollo Loco have outdone themselves with this sweet and spicy creation!

The restaurant chain’s famous fire-grilled chicken is coated with the new signature Mango Habanero sauce, which is perfectly sweet and irresistibly spicy. Available as your favorite individual chicken meals and family chicken meals, it’s the perfect flavor combination for every occasion.

But don’t wait—this flavor test is only available for a limited time, and sales during this test period will help determine if it will become a permanent chainwide menu item! Head to one of the exclusive locations below to try this “swicy” new item that’s sure to be a fan favorite!

Mango Habanero chicken pricing starts at $10.89 for a three-piece meal and $25.79 for an eight-piece family meal. Pricing and participation may vary by location.

WHEN:

The Mango Habanero sauce is available now—but only for a limited time! Don’t miss out on this exclusive flavor experience.

WHERE:

This sweet-and-spicy creation is available at select locations in Orange County and one Los Angeles location:

Orange County Locations

Anaheim

1201 South Beach Boulevard

969 South Euclid Avenue

1201 South Beach Boulevard 969 South Euclid Avenue Buena Park

5251 Beach Boulevard

5251 Beach Boulevard Rancho Santa Margarita

22381 Antonio Parkway

22381 Antonio Parkway Santa Ana

101 South Harbor Boulevard

2501 South Bristol Street

1702 East 17th Street

Los Angeles Location

Lynwood

11118 Long Beach Boulevard

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Recently voted as the #1 “Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food” in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards , our menu features innovative meals with Mexican flavors made daily in our restaurants using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco , inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully expanded its presence, operating more than 495 company-owned and franchised restaurants across seven U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. The company has also extended its footprint internationally, with ten licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an order , visit the Loco Rewards app or ElPolloLoco.com . Follow us on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , or X .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cba6e78-559a-4968-9ece-5223d8c38d22.