Cielo Provides Virtual AGM Reminder and Announces Extension of Proxy Voting Deadline

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC; OTC PINK:CWSFF) (“Cielo” or the “Company”), a company fueling renewable change, wishes to remind its shareholders that its forthcoming Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 10 a.m. MT. As the AGM will be held virtually, shareholders will not be able to attend in person.

To attend the AGM, shareholders will have to access the following link online: https://teams.microsoft.com/CieloAGM2024 (meeting ID 218 185 286 033, passcode 5A4kx6). Shareholders will have an equal opportunity to participate at the AGM by video conference regardless of their geographic location. Additional details related to the AGM, including the method of attending the AGM virtually, are described in the Company’s meeting materials, which are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company’s website (www.cielows.com/investors).

Proxy Deadline

In addition, the Company has elected to extend the deadline for submission of proxies related to the AGM to Monday, October 28, 2024, at 2 p.m. MT, to allow shareholders additional time for voting. Management encourages voting in advance of the AGM by proxy to allow for a more efficient AGM. Those who vote in advance of the AGM by proxy will still have an opportunity to participate in the AGM, including during the planned question and answer period.

