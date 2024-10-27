Business Headline Is Looking For The Next Funding Round, To Open Their First Office In Noida By 2025

DELHI, India, Oct. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Headline, a promising startup in News and Entertainment Industry, is thrilled to announce that it is seeking its next round of funding following a successful round of undisclosed angel investments from prominent investors in Delhi and Bangalore. With these funds, Business Headline aims to launch its first offer in Noida, marking a significant step in its expansion strategy.

Founder Aryan Jakhar expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming phase of growth. “Our mission is to expand Business Headline and create meaningful opportunities in the job market,” he stated. “With this expansion after getting funding in this round according to expectations then, we anticipate creating between 80 to 140 new jobs, helping those who were affected by recent layoffs reintegrate into the workforce.”

The funding will be utilised to enhance Business Headline’s operational capabilities, strengthen its market presence, and develop innovative offerings that align with the needs of its growing customer base. The company is committed to driving economic growth in Noida and contributing positively to the local community.

Jakhar further added, “As we grow, we remain dedicated to our core values and the vision of fostering an inclusive work environment where everyone can thrive. We invite potential investors to join us in this exciting journey to make a difference in the lives of many.”

Business Headline is confident that with the right support, it can not only achieve its expansion goals but also play a pivotal role in revitalising the job market in the region.

For media inquiries or to discuss investment opportunities, please contact:

Business Headline

contact@businessheadline.in