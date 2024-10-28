Invitation to Enefit Green investor webinars presenting Q3 2024 interim results

Enefit Green will publish its Q3 2024 interim report on 31 October 2024 at 09.00 EET and will host two online webinars to present the results according to the following schedule.

31 October 2024 at 11.00 EET webinar in Estonian

31 October 2024 at 13.00 EET webinar in English

To join the event, please click here (same link for both languages).

During both events results will be presented by Juhan Aguraiuja, CEO, Andres Maasing, CDO and Sven Kunsing, Head of Finance Communication. Each session will be followed by Q & A. As the duration of the events will be limited to approximately 1 hour, we encourage participants to send their questions beforehand to investor@enefitgreen.ee .

The recording of the webinars will be made available on the company’s web page.





