Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Eurell)

Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
October 28 2024, 9.20 EET
Managers' Transactions (Eurell)
__
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jan-Gunnar Eurell
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 82375/7/6
__
Transaction date: 2024-10-24
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 228 Unit price: 30.77 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 228 Volume weighted average price: 30.77 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505