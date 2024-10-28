Air Fryer Market Analysis Report 2024-2030 - Global Market Forecast to Reach USD 2.07 Billion in 2030, Registering at a Projected CAGR of 7.9% During 2024-2030

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Fryer Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Device, Capacity, Application (Residential, Commercial), Distribution Channel, and Region 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global air fryer market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.07 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2030.



Based on device, the automatic device segment dominated the air fryer market with a revenue share of 58.4% in 2023. Automatic air fryers display the data on the screen, making it easier to control the temperature and time of frying. The manual device segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Manual air fryers are cheaper than automatic air fryers, making them easily accessible to many people



The offline distribution channel segment dominated the air fryer market with a revenue share of 73.1% in 2023. High product visibility and increasing number of retailer stores, such as Walmart, in developing countries including India and China, is the main factor driving the growth of this segment. The online distribution channel segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Rising popularity of e-commerce retailers, such as Amazon, is the key factor boosting the product sales through online channels.



Moreover, most of the prominent companies have their own websites, which also contributes to the segment growth. The North American air fryer market will retain its dominant position throughout the forecast years owing to increasing health consciousness and resultant demand for air fryers.

Air Fryer Market Report Highlights

North America is anticipated to be the largest regional market owing to high product demand as a result of rising health consciousness

The residential application segment dominated the air fryer market with a revenue share of 67.2% in 2023. The residential segments have started using air fryers since it is more efficient in preparing healthier food than deep frying.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Air Fryer Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Air Fryer Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends & Preferences

4.3. Factors Influencing Buying Decisions

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption Trends

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Air Fryer Market: Device Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Air Fryer Market: Device Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Manual

5.4. Automatic



Chapter 6. Air Fryer Market: Capacity Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Air Fryer Market: Capacity Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Up to 4 Liters

6.4. 4 Liters to 6 Liters

6.5. 6 Liters to 8 Liters

6.6. Above 8 Liters



Chapter 7. Air Fryer Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Air Fryer Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

7.3. Residential

7.4. Commercial



Chapter 8. Air Fryer Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. Air Fryer Market Share, By Distribution Channel, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

8.3. Online

8.4. Offline



Chapter 9. Air Fryer Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Air Fryer Market Share, By Region, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

10.2. Company Categorization

10.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

10.4. Company Profiles

Koninklijke Philips

SharkNinja Operating

Cuisinart.

BLACK + DECKER

Dash

Breville Site.

Havells India Ltd.

TTK Prestige Ltd.

Corelle Brands

Tefal

