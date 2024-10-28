Single-use Bioprocessing Probes & Sensors Market Report 2024-2034 - Global Market Set to Surpass US$3.20 Billion in 2024

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-use Bioprocessing Probes & Sensors Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for the Single-use Bioprocessing Probes & Sensors Market is set to surpass US$3.20 billion in 2024.

Technological Advancements and Expanding Biopharmaceutical Sector Driving Industry Growth



The single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors market is on the cusp of significant growth, propelled by the demand for more efficient, flexible, and cost-effective solutions in bioprocessing. Key drivers include technological innovations, regulatory backing, and the rapid expansion of the biopharmaceutical sector. While challenges such as environmental concerns and the need for standardization persist, the market presents substantial opportunities for both innovation and expansion. As the biopharmaceutical industry continues to advance, single-use probes and sensors will be instrumental in enabling scalable and efficient production of high-quality biologics.



Recent technological breakthroughs in single-use probes and sensors have been pivotal to their widespread adoption. Today's advanced sensors provide real-time data on critical process parameters, such as pH, dissolved oxygen, temperature, and pressure, facilitating enhanced control and optimization of bioprocesses, which in turn leads to superior product quality and yield. Innovations like disposable optical sensors and the use of advanced materials have further elevated the performance, accuracy, and reliability of these essential tools.



Segment Analysis



The single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors market, based on workflow, is segmented into upstream and downstream. In 2023, the upstream segment led the market, capturing over 70% of the share, and is expected to reach 73.4% by 2034. Within upstream bioprocessing, single-use probes and sensors play a critical role in optimizing cell culture and fermentation processes. These sensors provide real-time monitoring of vital parameters such as pH levels, dissolved oxygen (DO), temperature, and nutrient availability in bioreactors. By delivering immediate data, they enable bioprocess engineers to maintain optimal growth conditions, ensuring high productivity and consistent product quality.



The flexibility of single-use sensors is a key advantage, allowing for seamless scalability of bioprocess operations. Unlike traditional sensors, they eliminate the need for labour-intensive cleaning and sterilization processes, significantly reducing operational downtime. Furthermore, this flexibility minimizes the risk of cross-contamination, ultimately improving both the efficiency and reliability of bioprocessing workflows.

