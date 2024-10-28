Student Information System Market Global Forecast to 2029, with Brand Comparison of Oracle Student Management, Workday Student, Ellucian Banner, Powerschool Enrollment and Jenzabar One

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Student Information System Market by Platform Module (Academic Management, Financial Management, Communication & Engagement, Core Student Administration (Student Record Management, Timetable Management, Attendance Tracking)) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global student information system market will grow from USD 15.33 billion in 2024 to USD 32.04 billion by 2029 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9% during the forecast period.

Trends and new developments in SIS define the education system through the efficiency of administrative tasks and value for consumers. There is a shifting trend to web-based SIS solutions since they provide institutions with more possibilities, capacity, and economic efficiency.



These systems offer online access to data to facilitate students, faculty, and administrators and synchronize communication irrespective of distance. SIS platforms contain advanced data analytical features that help institutions monitor students' performance, identify the students at risk of poor performance, and adapt the learning path to student needs. Also, automation has increased in other related activities such as admissions, attendance, and grading, meaning that staff has more time to impact the students positively.



It is also for this reason that another significant area that defines the student information system market as an industry is the ability of the market to cater to mobile-friendly and intuitive UI/UX designs. These functions enhance code learning for students, parents, and educators, making accessing records of students' performance, fees, and other communications easier. They also integrate AI and ML to help make prognoses and deliver recommendations based on the specific student. For this reason, through adopting these progressive SIS platforms, educational institutions have enhanced data security and efficiency and provided more adaptive learning environments that focus on student needs. Therefore, the SIS platforms are strategic for enhancing education efficiency, access, and creativity in the contemporary learning environment.





Academic management holds the highest CAGR by platform module during the forecast period



The student information system market is segmented by storage media into core student administration, financial management, academic management, communication & engagement, and other platform modules. The academic management segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted student information system market. Academic management is a pivotal component of an SIS because it manages all academic affairs, including planning, implementation, and evaluation. This module ensures that educational institutions can efficiently and effectively address issues concerning courses offered, timetables, tests and examinations, and students' counseling and performance tracking.



Institutions ensure their educational services' constancy and reliability by centralizing most academic actions or steps. The module also provides the link between students, faculty, and administration to ensure every stakeholder is on the same page regarding academics. In the context of automation and big data, academic management facilitates institutions to achieve operational efficiency and improve educational outcomes. Thus, it assists with the academic achievements of the students as well as the smooth running of the institution.



The student record management segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period based on core student administration



The core student administration is divided into student record management, admission management, attendance tracking & management, timetable management, and others. The student record management segment holds the largest market share. Student record management is one of the most essential processes in the core student administration segment. It aims to effectively and efficiently update students' records during their stay in the learning institutions. It records the learner's demographic information, academic achievement, punctuality or truancy record, punishments and rewards, and involvement in co-curricular activities.



An example of a use case includes a situation whereby a school district runs several schools and will adopt an SIS to border thousands of students' records. The SIS ensures that students' information is well collected, secured, and retrievable by those who can access the information. If a student moves from one school to another within the district, all records are passed from one school to another with total integrity. The system also has further possibilities of generating reports for academic advisors to help them see how the students are performing to help them. These records provide a more comprehensive approach to record management and compliance with educational standards, enabling educators and administrators to make decisions.



Based on the academic management, the course scheduling & management segment holds the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The student information system market is segmented by academic management into examination management, course scheduling & management, student progress tracking, academic advising, and others. The course scheduling & management segment is expected to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Course scheduling & management can be considered an essential part of academic management within an SIS to assist the institutions in effectively structuring and administering the calendars of courses. This module coordinates the generation of course schedules, instructor assignments, and classrooms based on the availability of the instructors and classrooms and the course needs.



Oracle student cloud technology is the case that the University of California, Berkeley, adopted to improve its course scheduling & management. The system also helped schedule the course, offering timetables and distributing the teachers and coursework to the appropriate classrooms. Oracle's solution helped the university avoid schedule overlapping and decrease working time spent on schedule planning. It also hinged on the fact that real-time adjustments could be made to make changes so students could register for the courses they wanted without worry. The SIS helped in the enhancement of the usage of resources. It minimized scheduling clashes that made the operation of the academic institution more effective and efficient, as well as effectively creating a better experience for students and teachers.

Some of the significant student information system market vendors are Oracle, Workday, Ellucian, PowerSchool, Jenzabar, Skyward, SAP, Anthology, Veracross, and Blackbaud.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (Need for enhanced student experience and engagement, Rise in adoption of cloud-based solutions, Higher demand for tailored solutions, Growing inclination towards e-learning), restraints (Resistance to change and low user adoption, Lack of appropriate infrastructure in developing and underdeveloped economies), opportunities (Integration with emerging technologies, Emergence of potential markets in academic sector), and challenges (High implementation and maintenance costs, Need for technical training of teachers and instructors) influencing the growth of the student information system market.

Product Development/Innovation: Comprehensive analysis of emerging technologies, R&D initiatives, and new service and product introductions in the student information system market.

Market Development: In-depth details regarding profitable markets: the paper examines the global student information system market.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive details regarding recent advancements, investments, unexplored regions, new goods and services, and the student information system market.

Competitive Assessment: Thorough analysis of the market shares, expansion plans, and service portfolios of the top competitors in the student information system industry, such as Oracle (US), Workday (US), Ellucian (US), PowerSchool (US), and Jenzabar (US).



Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Edith Cowan University Manages Application Influx with Tribal Admissions Solution

Case Study 2: Upper Iowa University Implements Jenzabar Recruitment Solution to Centralize Processes

Case Study 3: Workday Enables Point Loma Nazarene University to Gain Insights into Finance, HR, and Student Data

Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Regulations, by Region

Regulatory Implications and Industry Standards General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) SEC Rule 17A-4 ISO/IEC 27001 System and Organization Controls 2 Type II Compliance Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)



Impact of AI/Gen AI on Student Information System Market

Use Case: University of La Verne Enhances Efficiency with AI Integration

Top Vendors Adapting to Gen AI Powerschool Jenzabar



