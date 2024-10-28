Megatrends in the United States Influencing National Consumer Expenditure

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Megatrends in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Megatrends report highlights long-term trends resulting from shifts in consumer values and behaviour. It provides a summary of each of the 10 focus megatrends and insights as to how each trend has manifested in the US.



The Megatrends in the US report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism.

Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction: megatrends framework

Businesses harness megatrends to renovate, innovate and disrupt

The drivers shaping consumer behaviour

Megatrends framework

Cross-trend comparison: USA

US consumers prioritise convenience and digital solutions

Convenience

Tovala's Smart Oven Air Fryer offers scan-to-cook tech for quick meal-making

Consumers are using tech to help simplify their lives

The new work-from-home culture is driving demand for home tech

American consumers want easy access to stores

E-commerce is underpinned by the need for convenience

Meal kits save time for busy consumers

Digital living

Barista Brew by Midea set to enhance the at-home coffee experience through AI

The US ranks above the global average in most areas of tech

Consumers are concerned about data privacy in the age of AI

Millennials are the most likely to share their data to receive personalised offers

Consumers are most likely to seek information from friends and family

Americans are looking for a balance between in-person and online interactions

Diversity and inclusion

GameFlo unveils card game featuring players from diverse backgrounds

US consumers tend to be actively engaged in social and political issues

Most Millennials are active in political and social issues

Americans are embracing inclusivity

Brand values are becoming increasingly important to consumers

Experience more

EssilorLuxottica and Meta introduce Ray-Ban/Meta smart glasses in the US

Americans have resumed out-of-home activities post-pandemic

Tourists seek relaxation and safety above all

Millennials want to create memories with tailored experiences

Personalisation

Nestle elevates personalised nutrition with its Petivity Microbiome Analysis Kit

Baby Boomers are most likely to join store loyalty schemes

Millennials are the most individualistic cohort

Premiumisation

Nissin Foods builds on premiumisation strategy with new brand launch

Americans appreciate premium and personalised features

Consumers are researching products more thoroughly before parting with their money

Nutrition and taste are high on the agenda regarding food purchases

Pursuit of value

Nuuly, a clothing rental service for younger, less affluent consumers, becomes profitable

Shoppers are seeking ways to stretch their budgets

Older shoppers are most likely to be feeling the pinch

Consumers continue to embrace the circular economy

Older consumers are the most cautious about future spending

Shopper reinvented

Target launches Target Circle 360 membership scheme after a year of declining sales

Millennials put their trust in celebrity endorsements

Online clothing shopping is rapidly gaining ground on in-store shopping

Americans are less likely to shop via social media compared to global counterparts

The younger generations are more likely to embrace social commerce

Sustainable living

DS Smith introduces an alternative to plastic shopping bags

More than half of consumers believe they can make a change through their choices

Millennials are most likely to rent items instead of buying

Reducing food waste and plastics use are top of the agenda

Americans are more willing to donate to charities than their global counterparts

Consumers place the most importance on packaging that is recyclable or biodegradable

Wellness

Peloton becomes the exclusive digital fitness content provider for Lululemon

Consumers adopt a more holistic approach to wellness

Americans are keen on taking preventative health measures

Consumers are actively trying to stay safe when out and about

Leverage the power of megatrends to shape your strategy today

