Vietnam Silicones Import Market Report 2024-2033 - Key Companies Exporting Silicone Products to Vietnam are Shin-Etsu Astech, Samsung Electronics and Nissei Electric.

Silicones possess a range of excellent properties, including high-temperature resistance, oxidation resistance, UV resistance, strong chemical stability, superior electrical insulation, and low toxicity. These properties make silicones ideal for many high-performance applications.



The raw materials for silicones mainly include silica (SiO?), methyl chloride, chlorosilanes, and other minerals and chemicals. These raw materials undergo various chemical reactions to produce silicones. The downstream industries of silicones cover many fields, from electronics and electrical engineering, automotive, and construction to medical devices, personal care products, textiles, and food processing. The most significant sectors are electronics, automotive, and construction. In the electronics industry, silicones are essential for semiconductor encapsulation, cable insulation, and thermal interface materials. In automotive manufacturing, they are used for engine gaskets, seals, rubber components, and coatings. The construction sector relies on silicone sealants for sealing joints in windows, doors, and other structures. Recently, their popularity has also grown in 3D printing applications.



The production process of silicones is complex and requires strict control over reaction conditions to achieve products with specific properties. According to the analysis by the publisher, the leading global producers and exporters of silicones include Dow Corning, Wacker Chemie, Shin-Etsu Chemical, and Momentive Performance Materials.



In Vietnam, silicone applications are mainly concentrated in the electronics and automotive manufacturing industries. With the rapid development of Vietnam's electronics manufacturing sector, the demand for silicone materials in Vietnam is rapidly increasing. With the growth of Vietnam's automotive parts manufacturing industry, the demand for silicones used in sealing, bonding, and insulation is also continuously rising.



However, due to Vietnam's limited domestic production capacity and the lack of a suitable chemical industry basis, technology, and equipment, the demand for silicones in Vietnam largely relies on imported products.

Vietnam's total silicone imports exceeded USD 200 million in 2023, and from January to June 2024, the import value had already surpassed USD 100 million.



From 2021 to 2024, the main sources of silicone imports to Vietnam included South Korea, China, and Hong Kong. The key companies exporting silicone products to Vietnam are Shin-Etsu Astech Co. Ltd.,Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Nissei Electric.



The primary importers of silicones in Vietnam are related manufacturers in the automotive and semiconductor industries, as well as distributors and wholesalers of chemical raw materials, mainly foreign-invested enterprises. The publisher analyzes that the major silicone importers in Vietnam include Toyota Boshoku Hai Phone, Seoul Semiconductor Vina and Tech-Link Silicones.



With Vietnam's economic development, rising per capita income levels, expanding consumer markets, and industrial growth, the market size for silicones in Vietnam and its imports is expected to continue to grow.



Topics covered:

The Import and Export of Silicones in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Volume and Percentage Change of Silicones in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Value and Percentage Change of Silicones in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Volume and Percentage Change of Silicones in Vietnam (January-June 2024)

Total Import Value and Percentage Change of Silicones in Vietnam (January-June 2024)

Average Import Price of Silicones in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Top 10 Sources of Silicones Imports in Vietnam and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Suppliers in the Import Market of Silicones in Vietnam and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Importers of Silicones in Vietnam and Their Import Volume

How to Find Distributors and End Users of Silicones in Vietnam

How Foreign Enterprises Enter the Silicones Market of Vietnam

Forecast for the Import of Silicones in Vietnam (2024-2033)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.3 Demographics of Vietnam

1.4 Domestic Market of Vietnam

1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Vietnam Silicones Imports Market



2 Analysis of Silicones Imports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

2.1 Import Scale of Silicones in Vietnam

2.1.1 Import Value and Volume of Silicones in Vietnam

2.1.2 Import Prices of Silicones in Vietnam

2.1.3 Apparent Consumption of Silicones in Vietnam

2.1.4 Import Dependency of Silicones in Vietnam

2.2 Major Sources of Silicones Imports in Vietnam



3 Analysis of Major Sources of Silicones Imports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

3.1 South Korea

3.2 China

3.3 Hong Kong

3.4 Japan

3.5 Singapore

3.6 Germany



4 Analysis of Major Suppliers in the Import Market of Silicones in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Shin-Etsu Astech Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Nissei Electric (Hk) Co. Ltd.

5 Analysis of Major Importers in the Import Market of Silicones in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Toyota Boshoku Hai Phong Co. Ltd.

Seoul Semiconductor Vina Co. Ltd.

Tech-Link Silicones (Vietnam)

6. Monthly Analysis of Silicones Imports in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024

6.1 Analysis of Monthly Import Value and Volume

6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Import Prices



7. Key Factors Affecting Silicones Imports in Vietnam

7.1 Policy

7.2 Economic

7.3 Technology



8. Forecast for the Import of Silicones in Vietnam, 2024-2033



