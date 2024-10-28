Shift in Wellness: Mental and Emotional Health Now at the Forefront of Consumer Health Priorities

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mood Food" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Health is no longer rooted in the physical. Consumers now view emotional well-being as the cornerstone of health - fueling greater desire for mental power, feeling confident, and stress reduction. The Mood Food report explores the new definition of wellness around the world, revealing new opportunities for positioning healthy products.

This report takes a deeper look into this topic globally, regionally, and across 23 individual countries to help companies better understand shopper motivations and attitudes.

Some of the many topics addressed within the report include:

The role of mental/emotional health in overall health, and how it compares to things like balanced diet, active lifestyle, better sleep, etc.

The mental benefits consumers seek from foods and beverages (e.g., improved mood, stress reduction, relaxation, mental performance, etc.)

Energy needs evolve to feeling good

A growing desire for more confidence and control over personal health

New rules for weight - the shift from how you look to how you feel

and much more!

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction and Methodology

Executive Overview and Summary of Findings

Redefining Health - "Mental" Moves to the Forefront

Mental/Emotional Health Needs

Mental Benefits Consumers are Seeking

Healthy is in the Head

The Gut/Brain Connection

Children's Emotional Health

Profile of the Mood-Food Consumer

