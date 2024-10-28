Europe Existing & Upcoming Data Center Report 2024 - Upcoming Data Center Capacity in Europe is Around 9 GW on Full Build, which is Almost 2 GW More Than the Region's Current Capacity

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database (Excel) product covers the Europe data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 1,223 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 270 upcoming data centers
- Location covered: UK, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, Russia, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
- Digital Realty is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by Equinix and NTT DATA.
- Germany dominates the upcoming data center market in Europe with almost 25% of the total power capacity.
- Some emerging data center locations are Poland, Austria, and the Czech Republic.
- Upcoming data center capacity in Europe is around 9 GW on full build, which is almost 2 GW more than the region's current capacity.
- Almost 50% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around the Netherlands, Germany, and the UK.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (1,223 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (London 1, Slough 2)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (270 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Investors/Operators Covered
3data, 3S, 3U Telecom, A1 Telekom Austria AG, Access Managed Services (OOSHA), Ada Infrastructure, Adam Ecotech, Adeo Data center, Adgar Investments & Development, Advanced MedioMatrix, AIMES, Aire Networks, Aixit, Alastyr Telecommunication, Alpine DC, ANS Group (UKFast), Aptum, AQ Compute (Aquila Capital), AQL Data Center, Ar Telecom, Area Project Solutions, Ark Data Centres, Arsys, Art Data Centres, Artfiles, Artnet, Aruba, ASCO TLC, ASK4, ASP Server, Asseco Data Systems, Atlantic Data Infrastructure (ADI), AtlasEdge, Atman, atnorth, Atom86, ATOMDATA (Rosatom), Bahnhof, Bancadati SA, Basefarm (Orange), Beyond.pl's, Binero Group, BIT, bitNAP, Blix Solutions AS, Blue, BlueFjords, Bluestar Datacenter, Borderlight (GoGreenHost), Borealis, Borsa Istanbul, BrainServe, brightsolid, BT BLUE, BT Group, Bulk Infrastructure, Bytesnet (Eurofiber Cloud Infra), Caldera21 (CDLAN), CapitaLand, Carrier Colo, Casablanca INT, Castle IT, Catella (Trinity DC), CDROM, CE Colo, CELESTE, Cellnex, Centersquare (Cyxtera Technologies), Centrilogic, Centron, Ceske Radiokomunikace, China Mobile International (CMI), Cibicom, CIV, Civicos Networking, Cizgi Telekom, CKW, Claranet, Clearstream Technology, Cloud Innovation Limited, CloudHQ, LLC, CloudRock, Cogent Communications, ColoBale, ColoHouse, Colt Data Centre Services, Comarch, Comnet Data Center, Compass Data Centre, Compass Datacenters, Comtrance, Comvive Servidores SL, Conapto, Contabo, Cork Internet eXchange, Creanova Datacenter, CROC, CSI PIEMONTE, Curanet (team.blue), Custodian Data Centres, CyrusOne, Daisy Corporate Services, D-ALiX (ITER Group), DARZ, Data Castle, Data Space, Data11, Data4 Group, DataBank, Datacenter Groningen (Weserve), Datacenter United, DataCenter Winterthur, Datacenter.com, Datacentreplus, Datagrex, Datahouse, Datalahti, DATANET.CO.UK, DataOne, DataPro, dataR, DATAROOM(New Mining), DATASIX, DataSpace, DataSpring, Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti, DataVita, DATAWIRE, Datema Bilisim, Datum Datacentres, dc2scale, dc77, dcenter. Pl. sp, DEAC, Decima, DECSIS, Denv-R, DGN Teknoloji, Digita, Digital Realty, Digital Reef, DLX.DK, DOKOM 21, DTiX, Echelon Data Centres, EcoDataCenter, EdgeConneX, EdgeCore Internet Real Estate, Edgenex Damac & Vodafone Turkey, EID LLP, Eircom, Elektrizitatswerk Wels Aktiengesellschaft, Elementica, Elisa, Elmec Informatica, Ember, EMC HostCo, Energia Data Centre, Eni, envia TEL, Eolas, Equinix, Espaciorack, Espanix, Etix Everywhere, EURA DC, Eurofiber Cloud Infra, EVF Data Center, EXE.IT SRL SB, Exea Data Center, Extendo Datacenter, Fastnet, Fastweb, Fibernet, Fibra Medios Telecom, Ficolo, FirstColo, Foliateam, Form8tion Data Centers, Free Pro, Friktoria, Fujitsu, Fulcrum Data Systems, fullsave, GarantiServer, Garbe Industrial Real Estate, GIB-Solutions, GleSYS, Global Service Provider, Global Switch, Global Technical Realty (GTR), GlobalConnect, Goodman, GRASS-MERKUR, Great Grey Investments, Green Computing, Green Datacenter, Green Edge Compute AS + Statkraft, Green Mountain, Greenhouse Datacenters, Groupe Asten, Grupalia Internet S.A, Grupo Trevenque, GRZ IT Center, GTP 3 Data Center, GTS Novera (T-Mobile), GTT Communications, Helveticdata (BRIOD SA Group), Herman IT, Hetzner Online, HiHo, Hispaweb, HostDime, hosTELyon, Hosting-UK (IOMART), Hostmein IKE, hosttech, Huawei, Humber Tech Park, Hyperco, Ibercom, IBO, ikoula, IMAQLIQ, Indectron, Indra, INEA, INFOMANIAK, Ingenostrum, Interconnect, IOMART, Ionos (Fasthosts), IP House, Ipcore Datacenters, IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg), IPTP Networks, IQ PL, Irideos, Iron Mountain, ISPpro Internet, Isttelkom, IT Gate, Italia Telecom Sparkle, ITB2 Datacenters, ITENOS, Itility, Itnet, itQ Data Center, itself, ITsjefen, IWB, IXcellerate, J Mould, Jaguar Network, JCD Group, JN Data, K2 Data Centres, Kao Data, Kapsch BusinessCom, Keppel Data Centres, KEVLINX, Keysource + Namsos Datasenter (NDS), Koc Sistem, Kwere II, Lancom, Lasercharm, LCL Data Centers, LDeX, Lefdal Mine Datacenter, LEW (Lechwerke AG - E.ON), Liberum Navitas, LIM Center, Lincoln Rackhouse, Link Park Heathrow, Linxdatacenter, Lumen Technologies, Magenta Telecom, Maincubes, Mainova WebHouse, Malaga Data Center, Marka, MasterDC, MAXNOD, MCN Telecom, Mediam, Merlin Properties, Miran, MIX, MK NETZDIENSTE, Moresi, MTS, mtw.ru, Multigrid, myLoc managed IT (WIIT), Nabiax, Naquadria, Nation Data Center, Nautilus Data Technologies, NDC-GARBE Data Centers, Nehos, Nessus, NET-BUILD, Netdirekt, Nethits` Telecom, Netia, Netinternet, Netiwan, NetTech DC, Netwise Hosting, NewTelco, Nexeren (XEFI, Formerly SHD Datacenter), Nexica - Econocom Group, nextlayer, NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret, NIKHEF Hosting, Nixval, nLighten, NNIT, Node4, Nordic Hub Data Centers, Noris Network, NorthC, Northern Data-Hydro66, NOS, NS3, NTS Workspace, NTT DATA, nubes, OBIT, On Demand Data Center(IBM), Open Hub Med, Orange Business Services, Origin Power Services and Woodlands Investment Management Limited, Oulun DataCenter (GleSYS), Panattoni, PenDC, Penta Infra, Pfalzkom, PFF Telecom (O2 Czech Republic), PGIM Real Estate, Planet IC, PlusLayer, PlusServer, Polcom, Portugal Telecom (Altice), Portus Data Centers, Prescient Data Centres, Previder, Prime Data Centers, Proximity Data Centres, Proximus Datacenter, Pulsant, Pure Data Center, PYUR (HL KOMM), QTS Realty Trust, Quetta Data Centers (AZORA), Rack One, Rackspace Technology, Radore Hosting, Raiffeisen Informatik GmbH, ratiokontakt, Rechenzentrum Ostschweiz AG, Redcentric, Redwire DC, REN, Retelit, Rise Institue, Rostelecom, SadeceHosting (Sh), Safe Hosts Internet, SafeDX, SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc., Scaleway Datacenter, SCC, SDC Capital Partners, Seeweb, Segro, Selectel, ServeCentric, ServerChoice, Serverfarm, ServerHouse, Serverius, Service Express (Blue Chip), Seznam.cz, SFR Business, SilverEdge DC, Six Degrees, Smartdc, Soltia Consulting SL, SPCSS, SpeedBone, SplitVision, SSC Networks, STACK Infrastructure, Stack Telecom, STACKIT, Stadtwerke Klagenfurt, Start Campus (Pioneer Point & Davidson Kempner), Stellium Datacenters, STORESPEED, SunGard Availability Services, SWISSCOLOCATION, Swisscom, Switch Datacenters, Synapsecom Telecoms, T5 Data Centers, TALEX, TAS, TDF, Telecom Italia, Telehouse, Telemaxx, Telenor, Hafslund & HitecVision, Telia Group, Telstra, TerraHost, The Bunker (Cyberfort Group), Thesee Datacenter, THG Hosting, Tissat, T-Mobile, TMR Telekommunikation Mittleres Ruhrgebiet, Towernet infrastructures SL, Troll Mountain, Trusted-Colo, TrustInfo, T-Systems, TTC TELEPORT, Turk Telekom, Turkcell, TWLKOM, Unidata, University of Trento, Covi Costruziono,Dedagroup, GPI & ISA, Unix-Solutions, Vantage Data Centers, Vattenfall- Cloud&Heat, Vegacom, VeriTeknik, Verne Global, Vianova, Viatel, VIRTUS Data Centres, Vital Technology, Vitali, Vodafone, vshosting (ServerPark), WDC, WIIT AG, Wildcard Networks, Wilton International, WRN Broadcast, XL360, Yondr, Zayo Group.
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
- Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
The companies mentioned in this Europe data center industry database include:
- 3data
- 3S
- 3U Telecom
- A1 Telekom Austria AG
- Access Managed Services (OOSHA)
- Ada Infrastructure
- Adam Ecotech
- Adeo Data center
- Adgar Investments & Development
- Advanced MedioMatrix
- AIMES
- Aire Networks
- Aixit
- Alastyr Telecommunication
- Alpine DC
- ANS Group (UKFast)
- Aptum
- AQ Compute (Aquila Capital)
- AQL Data Center
- Ar Telecom
- Area Project Solutions
- Ark Data Centres
- Arsys
- Art Data Centres
- Artfiles
- Artnet
- Aruba
- ASCO TLC
- ASK4
- ASP Server
- Asseco Data Systems
- Atlantic Data Infrastructure (ADI)
- AtlasEdge
- Atman
- atnorth
- Atom86
- ATOMDATA (Rosatom)
- Bahnhof
- Bancadati SA
- Basefarm (Orange)
- Beyond.pl's
- Binero Group
- BIT
- bitNAP
- Blix Solutions AS
- Blue
- BlueFjords
- Bluestar Datacenter
- Borderlight (GoGreenHost)
- Borealis
- Borsa Istanbul
- BrainServe
- brightsolid
- BT BLUE
- BT Group
- Bulk Infrastructure
- Bytesnet (Eurofiber Cloud Infra)
- Caldera21 (CDLAN)
- CapitaLand
- Carrier Colo
- Casablanca INT
- Castle IT
- Catella (Trinity DC)
- CDROM
- CE Colo
- CELESTE
- Cellnex
- Centersquare (Cyxtera Technologies)
- Centrilogic
- Centron
- Ceske Radiokomunikace
- China Mobile International (CMI)
- Cibicom
- CIV
- Civicos Networking
- Cizgi Telekom
- CKW
- Claranet
- Clearstream Technology
- Cloud Innovation Limited
- CloudHQ, LLC
- CloudRock
- Cogent Communications
- ColoBale
- ColoHouse
- Colt Data Centre Services
- Comarch
- Comnet Data Center
- Compass Data Centre
- Compass Datacenters
- Comtrance
- Comvive Servidores SL
- Conapto
- Contabo
- Cork Internet eXchange
- Creanova Datacenter
- CROC
- CSI PIEMONTE
- Curanet (team.blue)
- Custodian Data Centres
- CyrusOne
- Daisy Corporate Services
- D-ALiX (ITER Group)
- DARZ
- Data Castle
- Data Space
- Data11
- Data4 Group
- DataBank
- Datacenter Groningen (Weserve)
- Datacenter United
- DataCenter Winterthur
- Datacenter.com
- Datacentreplus
- Datagrex
- Datahouse
- Datalahti
- DATANET.CO.UK
- DataOne
- DataPro
- dataR
- DATAROOM(New Mining)
- DATASIX
- DataSpace
- DataSpring
- Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti
- DataVita
- DATAWIRE
- Datema Bilisim
- Datum Datacentres
- dc2scale
- dc77
- dcenter. Pl. sp
- DEAC
- Decima
- DECSIS
- Denv-R
- DGN Teknoloji
- Digita
- Digital Realty
- Digital Reef
- DLX.DK
- DOKOM 21
- DTiX
- Echelon Data Centres
- EcoDataCenter
- EdgeConneX
- EdgeCore Internet Real Estate
- Edgenex Damac & Vodafone Turkey
- EID LLP
- Eircom
- Elektrizitatswerk Wels Aktiengesellschaft
- Elementica
- Elisa
- Elmec Informatica
- Ember
- EMC HostCo
- Energia Data Centre
- Eni
- envia TEL
- Eolas
- Equinix
- Espaciorack
- Espanix
- Etix Everywhere
- EURA DC
- Eurofiber Cloud Infra
- EVF Data Center
- EXE.IT SRL SB
- Exea Data Center
- Extendo Datacenter
- Fastnet
- Fastweb
- Fibernet
- Fibra Medios Telecom
- Ficolo
- FirstColo
- Foliateam
- Form8tion Data Centers
- Free Pro
- Friktoria
- Fujitsu
- Fulcrum Data Systems
- fullsave
- GarantiServer
- Garbe Industrial Real Estate
- GIB-Solutions
- GleSYS
- Global Service Provider
- Global Switch
- Global Technical Realty (GTR)
- GlobalConnect
- Goodman
- GRASS-MERKUR
- Great Grey Investments
- Green Computing
- Green Datacenter
- Green Edge Compute AS + Statkraft
- Green Mountain
- Greenhouse Datacenters
- Groupe Asten
- Grupalia Internet S.A
- Grupo Trevenque
- GRZ IT Center
- GTP 3 Data Center
- GTS Novera (T-Mobile)
- GTT Communications
- Helveticdata (BRIOD SA Group)
- Herman IT
- Hetzner Online
- HiHo
- Hispaweb
- HostDime
- hosTELyon
- Hosting-UK (IOMART)
- Hostmein IKE
- hosttech
- Huawei
- Humber Tech Park
- Hyperco
- Ibercom
- IBO
- ikoula
- IMAQLIQ
- Indectron
- Indra
- INEA
- INFOMANIAK
- Ingenostrum
- Interconnect
- IOMART
- Ionos (Fasthosts)
- IP House
- Ipcore Datacenters
- IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg)
- IPTP Networks
- IQ PL
- Irideos
- Iron Mountain
- ISPpro Internet
- Isttelkom
- IT Gate
- Italia Telecom Sparkle
- ITB2 Datacenters
- ITENOS
- Itility
- Itnet
- itQ Data Center
- itself
- ITsjefen
- IWB
- IXcellerate
- J Mould
- Jaguar Network
- JCD Group
- JN Data
- K2 Data Centres
- Kao Data
- Kapsch BusinessCom
- Keppel Data Centres
- KEVLINX
- Keysource + Namsos Datasenter (NDS)
- Koc Sistem
- Kwere II
- Lancom
- Lasercharm
- LCL Data Centers
- LDeX
- Lefdal Mine Datacenter
- LEW (Lechwerke AG - E.ON)
- Liberum Navitas
- LIM Center
- Lincoln Rackhouse
- Link Park Heathrow
- Linxdatacenter
- Lumen Technologies
- Magenta Telecom
- Maincubes
- Mainova WebHouse
- Malaga Data Center
- Marka
- MasterDC
- MAXNOD
- MCN Telecom
- Mediam
- Merlin Properties
- Miran
- MIX
- MK NETZDIENSTE
- Moresi
- MTS
- mtw.ru
- Multigrid
- myLoc managed IT (WIIT)
- Nabiax
- Naquadria
- Nation Data Center
- Nautilus Data Technologies
- NDC-GARBE Data Centers
- Nehos
- Nessus
- NET-BUILD
- Netdirekt
- Nethits` Telecom
- Netia
- Netinternet
- Netiwan
- NetTech DC
- Netwise Hosting
- NewTelco
- Nexeren (XEFI
- Formerly SHD Datacenter)
- Nexica - Econocom Group
- nextlayer
- NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret
- NIKHEF Hosting
- Nixval
- nLighten
- NNIT
- Node4
- Nordic Hub Data Centers
- Noris Network
- NorthC
- Northern Data-Hydro66
- NOS
- NS3
- NTS Workspace
- NTT DATA
- nubes
- OBIT
- On Demand Data Center(IBM)
- Open Hub Med
- Orange Business Services
- Origin Power Services and Woodlands Investment Management Limited
- Oulun DataCenter (GleSYS)
- Panattoni
- PenDC
- Penta Infra
- Pfalzkom
- PFF Telecom (O2 Czech Republic)
- PGIM Real Estate
- Planet IC
- PlusLayer
- PlusServer
- Polcom
- Portugal Telecom (Altice)
- Portus Data Centers
- Prescient Data Centres
- Previder
- Prime Data Centers
- Proximity Data Centres
- Proximus Datacenter
- Pulsant
- Pure Data Center
- PYUR (HL KOMM)
- QTS Realty Trust
- Quetta Data Centers (AZORA)
- Rack One
- Rackspace Technology
- Radore Hosting
- Raiffeisen Informatik GmbH
- ratiokontakt
- Rechenzentrum Ostschweiz AG
- Redcentric
- Redwire DC
- REN
- Retelit
- Rise Institue
- Rostelecom
- SadeceHosting (Sh)
- Safe Hosts Internet
- SafeDX
- SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.
- Scaleway Datacenter
- SCC
- SDC Capital Partners
- Seeweb
- Segro
- Selectel
- ServeCentric
- ServerChoice
- Serverfarm
- ServerHouse
- Serverius
- Service Express (Blue Chip)
- Seznam.cz
- SFR Business
- SilverEdge DC
- Six Degrees
- Smartdc
- Soltia Consulting SL
- SPCSS
- SpeedBone
- SplitVision
- SSC Networks
- STACK Infrastructure
- Stack Telecom
- STACKIT
- Stadtwerke Klagenfurt
- Start Campus (Pioneer Point & Davidson Kempner)
- Stellium Datacenters
- STORESPEED
- SunGard Availability Services
- SWISSCOLOCATION
- Swisscom
- Switch Datacenters
- Synapsecom Telecoms
- T5 Data Centers
- TALEX
- TAS
- TDF
- Telecom Italia
- Telehouse
- Telemaxx
- Telenor
- Hafslund & HitecVision
- Telia Group
- Telstra
- TerraHost
- The Bunker (Cyberfort Group)
- Thesee Datacenter
- THG Hosting
- Tissat
- T-Mobile
- TMR Telekommunikation Mittleres Ruhrgebiet
- Towernet infrastructures SL
- Troll Mountain
- Trusted-Colo
- TrustInfo
- T-Systems
- TTC TELEPORT
- Turk Telekom
- Turkcell
- TWLKOM
- Unidata
- University of Trento
- Covi Costruziono,Dedagroup
- GPI & ISA
- Unix-Solutions
- Vantage Data Centers
- Vattenfall- Cloud&Heat
- Vegacom
- VeriTeknik
- Verne Global
- Vianova
- Viatel
- VIRTUS Data Centres
- Vital Technology
- Vitali
- Vodafone
- vshosting (ServerPark)
- WDC
- WIIT AG
- Wildcard Networks
- Wilton International
- WRN Broadcast
- XL360
- Yondr
- Zayo Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s4m6jd
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.