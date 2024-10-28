UK $1.62 Bn Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Forecasts from 2024 to 2029

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An EV (electric vehicle) charging station is a hub or center that offers charging solutions for these vehicles. This station links an EV to a power source, allowing electric vehicles, like passenger cars, two/three-wheel EVs, fleets, and electric transport vehicles, to charge their batteries.

The EV charging station market is expected to experience significant growth in the UK. This is primarily due to the increasing ownership of electric vehicles and the introduction of new policies and investment plans to enhance the nation's EV infrastructure. Introducing new technologies, like self-driving, and the sustainability offered by such vehicles also propels this market's growth.

The increasing demand and popularity of electric vehicles over conventional, petrol, or diesel engines in the United Kingdom is forecasted to propel its EV charging station market forward. In the past few years, the UK's new vehicle market observed a massive shift towards the demand for EVs. With the increase in the nation's electric vehicle sales, the development of the EV charging station will necessitate growing the market forward.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders Limited (SMMTL), the largest trade association in the United Kingdom, stated that in August 2024, the total new registration of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in the country was 19,113 units. This figure shows a 10.8% increase from August 2023, when the total new registration of BEVs in the nation was recorded at 17,243. Similarly, the year-to-date (YTD) BEV sales till August 2023 were 193,221 units, which expanded by about 10.5% in 2024, reaching 213,544 units.



The organization further stated that in August 2023, BEVs held about 20.1% of the total new car market share in the United Kingdom, with petrol and diesel vehicles holding 55.7% and 6.5% market shares, respectively. The market share of BEVs in 2024 grew to 22.6%, with a decrease in the market share for petrol and diesel vehicles, which was recorded at 50.7% and 6.1%, respectively.



