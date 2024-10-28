China's Fresh Grocery Market to Surpass US$1 Trillion by 2028, Amidst Tech Adoption and Rising Income Levels

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Grocery Market with Focus on Fresh Segment (Type, Channel, & Product): Insights & Forecast (2024-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China's fresh grocery market is forecasted to reach US$1.12 trillion in 2028, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 4.76% during the period spanning from 2024 to 2028.

Growth in China's fresh grocery market is supported by factors such as an aging population, rising disposable income, growth in the organic food market and rising adoption of e-commerce. However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by regulatory tightening, infrastructural & logistic challenges and high wastage & low profit margins.



The Chinese grocery market by type can be segmented as follows: fresh grocery market and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG). In 2023, the dominant share of China grocery market was held by fresh grocery, followed by FMCG.

China's grocery market by channel can be segmented as follows: brick and mortar and online channel. The largest share of the market was being held by brick and mortar, followed by online channel.

The Chinese brick & mortar store grocery market can be further segmented as follows: modern retailing, traditional retailing and other, whereas online grocery market can be further segmented as follows: traditional e-commerce, on-demand and community group purchase.



China's fresh grocery market by product can be segmented as follows: dairy products & eggs, fresh vegetables, fresh fruits, fresh meat, fresh fish and fresh seafood. In 2023, the dominant share of market was being held by dairy products & eggs, followed by fresh vegetables and fresh fruits.

Factors such as expansion in lower tier cities and changing lifestyles and dietary patterns helped in boosting market growth.



Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the China grocery market with focus on fresh segment with potential impact of COVID-19.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players in the Chinese grocery market Walmart Inc., JD.com, Inc., Alibaba Group, Sun Art Retail Group, Yonghui Superstores Co. Limited, China Resources Holdings Co., Ltd. are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Grocery

1.2 Type of Grocery

1.2.1 Fresh Food

1.2.2 Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

1.3 Grocery Channels

1.3.1 Traditional Retailers

1.3.2 Modern Retailers

1.3.3 Online Retailers

1.4 Value Chain Analysis

1.5 Advantages of Fresh Grocery

1.6 Disadvantages of Fresh Grocery



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Grocery Market

2.2 Increased E- Grocery Penetration

2.3 Decreased Retail Stores Sales Growth

2.4 Bulk Buying

2.5 Rise in adoption of New Business Models

2.6 Post-COVID Scenario



3. Market Analysis

3.1 China Grocery Market by Value

3.2 China Grocery Market Forecast by Value

3.3 China Grocery Market by Type

3.3.1 China Fresh Grocery Market by Value

3.3.2 China Fresh Grocery Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 China FMCG Market by Value

3.3.4 China FMCG Market Forecast by Value

3.4 China Grocery Market by Channel

3.4.1 China Brick & Mortar Store Grocery Market by Value

3.4.2 China Brick & Mortar Store Grocery Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 China Online Grocery Market by Value

3.4.4 China Online Grocery Market Forecast by Value

3.5 China Brick & Mortar Store Grocery Market by Segment

3.5.1 China Modern Retailing Grocery Market by Value

3.5.2 China Modern Retailing Grocery Market Forecast by Value

3.5.3 China Traditional Retailing Grocery Market by Value

3.5.4 China Traditional Retailing Grocery Market Forecast by Value

3.6 China Online Grocery Market by Segment

3.6.1 China Traditional E-commerce Grocery Market Forecast by Value

3.6.2 China Community Group Purchase Grocery Market Forecast by Value

3.6.3 China On-Demand Grocery Market Forecast by Value

3.7 China Fresh Grocery Market by Channel

3.7.1 China Brick & Mortar Store Fresh Grocery Market Forecast by Value

3.7.2 China Online Fresh Grocery Market Forecast by Value

3.8 China Fresh Grocery Market by Product

3.8.1 China Dairy Products & Eggs Market Forecast by Value

3.8.2 China Fresh Vegetables Market Forecast by Value

3.8.3 China Fresh Fruits Market Forecast by Value

3.8.4 China Fresh Meat Market Forecast by Value

3.8.5 China Fresh Fish Market Forecast by Value

3.8.6 China Fresh Seafood Market Forecast by Value



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Aging Population

4.1.2 Rising Disposable Income

4.1.3 Growth in Organic Food Market

4.1.4 Rising Adoption of E- Commerce

4.1.5 Expansion in Lower Tier Cities

4.1.6 Change in Lifestyles

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 In-Store Digitalization

4.2.2 Revamping Foodservice Models

4.2.3 Development in Cold Chain Logistics

4.2.4 New Business Models

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Regulatory Tightening

4.3.2 Infrastructural & Logistic Challenges

4.3.3 Unhygienic Environment

4.3.4 High Wastage & Low Profit Margins



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 China Market

5.1.1 Market Share - Key Players

5.1.2 Market Share in Total Grocery Retailing - Key Players

5.1.3 Market Share in Modern Grocery Retailing - Key Players



6. Company Profiles

JD.com, Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Sun Art Retail Group Limited

Walmart Inc.

Yonghui Superstores Co., Ltd.

China Resources Holdings Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wwnc7y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.