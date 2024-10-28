Asia-Pacific Fixed Broadband Market Trends and Opportunities Report 2024 - Fixed Broadband Penetration Set to Grow to 23.6% in 2029, from an estimated 21.6% in 2024

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fixed Broadband Market Trends and Opportunities in Asia-Pacific - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Fixed Broadband Market Trends and Opportunities in Asia-Pacific Region report provides an executive-level overview of the fixed broadband market in Asia-Pacific. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insights into the fixed market, analyzing key trends and growth drivers in the region.



It provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Asia-Pacific in a Global Context: This section provides a comparison of Asia-Pacific's macro-economic KPIs, fixed telecoms market size, and trends with other regions.

Regional Market Trends and Competitive Dynamics: This section analyzes the competitive dynamics that have been shaping the Asia-Pacific fixed broadband markets over the past few years, including market entries, market exits, consolidations, and M&A activities.

Fixed Broadband Subscription Trends: Provides analysis, historical figures, and forecasts of fixed broadband subscriptions and usage trends in the region as well as their growth drivers.

Fixed Broadband Revenue Trends: Examines changes in the breakdown of overall revenue and ARPU over 2024-2029.

Key findings: A summary of key findings and growth opportunities for Asia-Pacific's fixed broadband market.

In Asia-Pacific, national broadband plans will bring opportunities for telecom operators and equipment vendors to participate in infrastructure contracts. When complete, mobile-only operators and new entrants will also be able to offer fixed services, leveraging wholesale fiber infrastructure.



Satellite internet projects could prove to become a viable new business for telecom operators, equipment vendors, and space technology companies.



In several developing countries in Asia-Pacific with limited infrastructure, the demand for fixed broadband is not completely met through existing wired broadband technologies due to the high costs and time required for deploying wired fixed broadband infrastructure. As an alternative, 4G and 5G FWA is being positioned to address connectivity issues.



Market Highlights

Fixed broadband penetration of the population will reach an estimated 21.6% in 2024 and will grow to 23.6% in 2029.

Asia-Pacific's fixed internet users will record significant growth, expanding from 3.3 billion in 2024 to 3.9 billion in 2029.

Between 2024 and 2029, operators in Asia-Pacific will generate a cumulative $2 trillion in fixed broadband services revenues.

Reasons to Buy

This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination through a forward-looking analysis of Asia-Pacific's fixed broadband markets trends in a concise analytical format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Asia-Pacific's fixed broadband markets.

The report is designed for an executive-level audience with charts and tables, boasting presentation quality.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive actionable insights will help operators, equipment vendors, and other telecom industry players better position themselves to seize growth opportunities in Asia-Pacific's evolving fixed broadband market.

Key Topics Covered:

APAC's Fixed Broadband Markets - Key Takeaways

Competitive Dynamics

Fixed Broadband Subscription Trends

Fixed Broadband Revenue Trends

Key Findings and Recommendations

Company Coverage:

3BB

AIS Thailand

Bharti Airtel

Celcom

China Mobile Limited

China Telecom

China Unicom

Chorus

Disney+

FiberStar

Globe Telecom

Hong Kong Broadband Network

Huawei

Link Net

MyRepublic Broadband, Netflix,

NTT

PLDT

Reliance JiO

Singtel Singapore

Sky Cable

Spark

StarHub

Starlink

SubCom

Telstra

TPG Telecom

True Corporation

XL Axiata

ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fy1ioa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.