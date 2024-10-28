Provident Financial Holdings Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Net Income of $1.90 Million in the September 2024 Quarter, Down 3% from the Sequential Quarter and Up 8% from the Comparable Quarter Last Year

Net Interest Margin of 2.84% in the September 2024 Quarter, Up 10 Basis Points from the Sequential Quarter and Down Four Basis Points from the Comparable Quarter Last Year

Loans Held for Investment of $1.05 Billion at September 30, 2024, Unchanged from June 30, 2024

Total Deposits of $863.9 Million at September 30, 2024, Down 3% from June 30, 2024

Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets Ratio of 0.17% at September 30, 2024, Improved from 0.20% at June 30, 2024

Non-Interest Expenses Remain Well Controlled

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October 28, 2024 – Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”), NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. (“Bank”), today announced earnings for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025.

The Company reported net income of $1.90 million, or $0.28 per diluted share (on 6.86 million average diluted shares outstanding), for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, up eight percent from net income of $1.76 million, or $0.25 per diluted share (on 7.03 million average diluted shares outstanding), in the comparable period a year ago. The increase in earnings was due primarily to a $697,000 recovery of credit losses, in contrast to a $545,000 provision for credit losses in the comparable period a year ago, and a $148,000 increase in non-interest income, partly offset by a $667,000 increase in non-interest expenses (primarily attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits) and a $523,000 decrease in net interest income (primarily attributable to a lower net interest margin and lower interest-earning assets).

“I am pleased with our first quarter fiscal 2025 operating results. Net interest income has reached an inflection point, increasing by approximately two percent from the prior sequential quarter and was largely the result of an expanding net interest margin. Credit quality improved from already strong June 30, 2024 levels, and coupled with a shorter estimated life of loans held for investment resulted in a significant recovery from the allowance for credit losses. Additionally, we almost doubled our stock repurchase activity this quarter from the prior sequential quarter,” stated Donavon P. Ternes, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Our business model performs better in a flat or upward sloping yield curve environment and we are gradually transitioning back to less restrictive operating strategies now that the Federal Open Market Committee is implementing looser monetary policy and the inverted yield curve has begun to reverse course," concluded Ternes.

On a sequential quarter basis, the $1.90 million net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 reflects a three percent decrease from $1.95 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $568,000 decrease in non-interest income (primarily due to a lower unrealized gain on other equity investments) and a $351,000 increase in non-interest expense (primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits), partly offset by a $685,000 increase in the recovery of credit losses and a $165,000 increase in net interest income (primarily due to an improvement in the net interest margin). The increase in salaries and employee benefits expense was primarily attributable to higher employee compensation and incentive compensation. Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 were $0.28 per share, unchanged from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Return on average assets was 0.61 percent for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to 0.62 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and 0.54 percent for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Return on average stockholders’ equity for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was 5.78 percent, compared to 5.96 percent for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and 5.40 percent for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, net interest income decreased $523,000, or six percent, to $8.62 million from $9.14 million for the same quarter last year. The decrease in net interest income was due to a lower average balance of interest-earning assets and, to a lesser extent, a lower net interest margin. The average balance of interest-earning assets decreased four percent to $1.22 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 from $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, primarily due to decreases in the average balance of loans receivable, investment securities and interest-earning deposits. The net interest margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased four basis points to 2.84 percent from 2.88 percent in the same quarter last year. The decrease in net interest margin was due to increased funding costs outpacing increased yields on interest-earning assets. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased 43 basis points to 4.63 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 from 4.20 percent in the same quarter last year. In contrast, our average funding cost increased by 52 basis points to 1.97 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 from 1.45 percent in the same quarter last year.

Interest income on loans receivable increased $847,000, or seven percent, to $13.02 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 from $12.18 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2024. The increase was due to a higher average loan yield, partly offset by a lower average loan balance. The average yield on loans receivable increased 43 basis points to 4.97 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 from 4.54 percent in the same quarter last year. Adjustable-rate loans of approximately $122.2 million repriced upward in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 by approximately 108 basis points from a weighted average rate of 7.40 percent to 8.48 percent. The average balance of loans receivable decreased $23.5 million, or two percent, to $1.05 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 from $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year. Total loans originated for investment in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 were $28.9 million, up 56 percent from $18.5 million in the same quarter last year, while loan principal payments received in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 were $34.0 million, up 48 percent from $23.0 million in the same quarter last year.

Interest income from investment securities decreased $42,000, or eight percent, to $482,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 from $524,000 for the same quarter of fiscal 2024. This decrease was attributable to a lower average balance, partly offset by a higher average yield. The average balance of investment securities decreased $24.1 million, or 16 percent, to $129.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 from $153.7 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease in the average balance was due to scheduled principal payments and prepayments of investment securities. The average yield on investment securities increased 13 basis points to 1.49 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 from 1.36 percent for the same quarter last year. The increase in the average yield was primarily attributable to a lower premium amortization during the current quarter in comparison to the same quarter last year ($110,000 vs. $155,000) due to lower total principal repayments ($5.7 million vs. $6.7 million) and, to a lesser extent, the upward repricing of adjustable-rate mortgage-backed securities.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the Bank received $210,000 in cash dividends from the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB’) – San Francisco stock and other equity investments, up 17 percent from $179,000 in the same quarter last year, resulting in an average yield of 8.30 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to 7.53 percent in the same quarter last year. The average balance of FHLB – San Francisco and other equity investments in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $10.1 million, up from $9.5 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2024.

Interest income from interest-earning deposits, primarily cash deposited at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, was $360,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, down $103,000 or 22 percent from $463,000 in the same quarter of fiscal 2024. The decrease was due to a lower average balance, partly offset by a higher average yield. The average balance of the Company’s interest-earning deposits decreased $7.7 million, or 23 percent, to $26.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 from $34.0 million in the same quarter last year. The average yield earned on interest-earning deposits in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was 5.35 percent, up three basis points from 5.32 percent in the same quarter last year. The increase in the average yield was due to a higher average interest rate on the Federal Reserve Bank’s reserve balances resulting from increases in the targeted federal funds rate during the comparable periods.

Interest expense on deposits for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $2.82 million, an increase of $939,000 or 50 percent from $1.89 million for the same period last year. The increase in interest expense on deposits was attributable to higher rates paid on deposits, partly offset by a lower average balance. The average cost of deposits was 1.27 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, up 47 basis points from 0.80 percent in the same quarter last year. The increase in the average cost of deposits was primarily attributable to an increase in higher cost time deposits, particularly brokered certificates of deposit. The average balance of deposits decreased $59.6 million, or six percent, to $880.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 from $940.2 million in the same quarter last year.

Transaction account balances or “core deposits” decreased $14.8 million, or two percent, to $599.7 million at September 30, 2024 from $614.5 million at June 30, 2024, while time deposits decreased $9.7 million, or four percent, to $264.2 million at September 30, 2024 from $273.9 million at June 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2024, brokered certificates of deposit totaled $129.8 million with a weighted average cost of 4.95 percent (including broker fees), down $2.0 million or two percent from $131.8 million with a weighted average cost of 5.18 percent at June 30, 2024.

Interest expense on borrowings, consisting of FHLB advances, for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 increased $317,000, or 14 percent, to $2.64 million from $2.32 million for the same period last year. The increase in interest expense on borrowings was primarily the result of a higher average cost and, to a lesser extent, a higher average balance. The average cost of borrowings increased 41 basis points to 4.74 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 from 4.33 percent in the same quarter last year. The average balance of borrowings increased $8.2 million, or four percent, to $220.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 from $212.5 million in the same quarter last year.

At September 30, 2024, the Bank had approximately $249.2 million of remaining borrowing capacity at the FHLB. Additionally, the Bank has an unused secured borrowing facility of approximately $211.5 million with the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and an unused unsecured federal funds borrowing facility of $50.0 million with its correspondent bank. The total available borrowing capacity across all sources totaled approximately $510.7 million at September 30, 2024.

The Bank continues to work with both the FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco to ensure that its borrowing capacity is continuously reviewed and updated in order to be accessed seamlessly should the need arise.

During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company recorded a recovery of credit losses of $697,000 (which included a $39,000 provision for unfunded commitment reserves), in contrast to a $545,000 provision for credit losses recorded during the same period last year and a $12,000 recovery of credit losses recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 (sequential quarter). The recovery of credit losses recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was primarily attributable to a shorter estimated life of the loan portfolio resulting from higher loan prepayment estimates and the decline in the outstanding balance of loans held for investment at September 30, 2024 from June 30, 2024.

Non-performing assets, comprised solely of non-accrual loans with underlying collateral located in California, decreased $490,000 or 19 percent to $2.1 million, which represented 0.17 percent of total assets at September 30, 2024, compared to $2.6 million, which represented 0.20 percent of total assets at June 30, 2024. At both September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, non-performing loans were comprised of 10 single-family loans. At both September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, there was no real estate owned and no loans past due by 90 days or more that were accruing interest. For the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, there were no loan charge-offs.

Classified assets were $4.7 million at September 30, 2024, consisting of $634,000 of loans in the special mention category and $4.1 million of loans in the substandard category. Classified assets at June 30, 2024 were $5.8 million, consisting of $1.1 million of loans in the special mention category and $4.7 million of loans in the substandard category.

The allowance for credit losses on gross loans held for investment was $6.3 million, or 0.61 percent of gross loans held for investment, at September 30, 2024, down from the $7.1 million, or 0.67 percent of gross loans held for investment, at June 30, 2024. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses was due primarily to a shorter estimated life and a lower balance of loans held for investment. Management believes that, based on currently available information, the allowance for credit losses is sufficient to absorb expected losses inherent in loans held for investment at September 30, 2024.

Non-interest income increased by $148,000, or 20 percent, to $899,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 from $751,000 in the same period last year, due primarily to a net fair value adjustment on unsalable loans. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest income decreased $568,000, or 39 percent, primarily due to a smaller unrealized gain on other equity investments.

Non-interest expense increased $667,000, or 10 percent, to $7.52 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 from $6.86 million for the same quarter last year, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, resulting from higher employee compensation, incentive compensation and retirement plan expenses. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest expense increased $351,000, or five percent as compared to $7.17 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, due primarily to higher employee compensation and incentive compensation.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, defined as non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was 79.06 percent, increasing from 69.32 percent in the same quarter last year and 72.31 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 (sequential quarter). The increase in the efficiency ratio during the current quarter in comparison to the comparable quarter last year was due to higher non-interest expense and lower net interest income, partly offset by higher non-interest income.

The Company’s provision for income taxes was $789,000 for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, up nine percent from $727,000 in the same quarter last year and down two percent from $805,000 for fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 (sequential quarter). The increase during the current quarter compared to the same quarter last year was due to an increase in pre-tax income. On a sequential basis, the decrease in the provision for income taxes was primarily due to a lower net income before income taxes. The effective tax rate in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was 29.3 percent as compared to 29.2 percent in the same quarter last year and 29.2 percent for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 (sequential quarter).

The Company repurchased 93,641 shares of its common stock pursuant to its current stock repurchase program at an average cost of $14.26 per share during the quarter ended September 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2024, a total of 95,475 shares remain available for future purchase under the Company’s current repurchase program, which expires on September 26, 2025.

The Bank currently operates 13 retail/business banking offices in Riverside County and San Bernardino County (Inland Empire).

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited –In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,193 $ 51,376 $ 51,731 $ 46,878 $ 57,978 Investment securities - held to maturity, at cost with no allowance for credit losses 124,268 130,051 135,971 141,692 147,574 Investment securities - available for sale, at fair value with no allowance for credit losses 1,809 1,849 1,935 1,996 2,090 Loans held for investment, net of allowance for credit losses of $6,329, $7,065, $7,108, $7,000 and $7,679, respectively; includes $1,082, $1,047, $1,054, $1,092 and $1,061 of loans held at fair value, respectively 1,048,633 1,052,979 1,065,761 1,075,765 1,072,170 Accrued interest receivable 4,287 4,287 4,249 4,076 3,952 FHLB - San Francisco stock and other equity investments, includes $565, $540, $0, $0 and $0 of other equity investments at fair value, respectively 10,133 10,108 9,505 9,505 9,505 Premises and equipment, net 9,615 9,313 9,637 9,598 9,426 Prepaid expenses and other assets 10,442 12,237 11,258 11,583 10,420 Total assets $ 1,257,380 $ 1,272,200 $ 1,290,047 $ 1,301,093 $ 1,313,115 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 86,458 $ 95,627 $ 91,708 $ 94,030 $ 105,944 Interest-bearing deposits 777,406 792,721 816,414 817,950 825,187 Total deposits 863,864 888,348 908,122 911,980 931,131 Borrowings 249,500 238,500 235,000 242,500 235,009 Accounts payable, accrued interest and other liabilities 14,410 15,411 17,419 16,952 17,770 Total liabilities 1,127,774 1,142,259 1,160,541 1,171,432 1,183,910 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value (2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding) — — — — — Common stock, $.01 par value; (40,000,000 shares authorized; 18,229,615, 18,229,615, 18,229,615, 18,229,615 and 18,229,615 shares issued respectively; 6,769,247, 6,847,821, 6,896,297, 6,946,348 and 7,007,058 shares outstanding, respectively) 183 183 183 183 183 Additional paid-in capital 98,711 98,532 99,591 99,565 99,554 Retained earnings 210,853 209,914 208,923 208,396 207,231 Treasury stock at cost (11,460,368, 11,381,794, 11,333,318, 11,283,267 and 11,222,557 shares, respectively) (180,155 ) (178,685 ) (179,183 ) (178,476 ) (177,732 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 14 (3 ) (8 ) (7 ) (31 ) Total stockholders’ equity 129,606 129,941 129,506 129,661 129,205 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,257,380 $ 1,272,200 $ 1,290,047 $ 1,301,093 $ 1,313,115





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited - In Thousands, Except Per Share Information) For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Interest income: Loans receivable, net $ 13,023 $ 12,176 Investment securities 482 524 FHLB - San Francisco stock and other equity investments 210 179 Interest-earning deposits 360 463 Total interest income 14,075 13,342 Interest expense: Checking and money market deposits 53 57 Savings deposits 112 38 Time deposits 2,659 1,790 Borrowings 2,635 2,318 Total interest expense 5,459 4,203 Net interest income 8,616 9,139 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (697 ) 545 Net interest income, after (recovery of) provision for credit losses 9,313 8,594 Non-interest income: Loan servicing and other fees 104 (21 ) Deposit account fees 298 288 Card and processing fees 320 353 Other 177 131 Total non-interest income 899 751 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,633 4,114 Premises and occupancy 951 903 Equipment 343 287 Professional 426 472 Sales and marketing 173 168 Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments 183 197 Other 814 715 Total non-interest expense 7,523 6,856 Income before income taxes 2,689 2,489 Provision for income taxes 789 727 Net income $ 1,900 $ 1,762 Basic earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.25 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.25 Cash dividends per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations – Sequential Quarters (Unaudited – In Thousands, Except Per Share Information) For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Interest income: Loans receivable, net $ 13,023 $ 12,826 $ 12,683 $ 12,509 $ 12,176 Investment securities 482 504 517 524 524 FHLB - San Francisco stock and other equity investments 210 207 210 197 179 Interest-earning deposits 360 379 397 435 463 Total interest income 14,075 13,916 13,807 13,665 13,342 Interest expense: Checking and money market deposits 53 71 90 72 57 Savings deposits 112 105 97 73 38 Time deposits 2,659 2,657 2,488 2,128 1,790 Borrowings 2,635 2,632 2,573 2,618 2,318 Total interest expense 5,459 5,465 5,248 4,891 4,203 Net interest income 8,616 8,451 8,559 8,774 9,139 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (697 ) (12 ) 124 (720 ) 545 Net interest income, after (recovery of) provision for credit losses 9,313 8,463 8,435 9,494 8,594 Non-interest income: Loan servicing and other fees 104 142 92 124 (21 ) Deposit account fees 298 278 289 299 288 Card and processing fees 320 381 317 333 353 Other 177 666 150 119 131 Total non-interest income 899 1,467 848 875 751 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,633 4,419 4,540 4,569 4,114 Premises and occupancy 951 945 835 903 903 Equipment 343 347 329 346 287 Professional 426 327 321 410 472 Sales and marketing 173 193 167 181 168 Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments 183 184 190 209 197 Other 814 757 786 726 715 Total non-interest expense 7,523 7,172 7,168 7,344 6,856 Income before income taxes 2,689 2,758 2,115 3,025 2,489 Provision for income taxes 789 805 620 884 727 Net income $ 1,900 $ 1,953 $ 1,495 $ 2,141 $ 1,762 Basic earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.31 $ 0.25 $ 0.26 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.31 $ 0.25 $ 0.26 Cash dividends per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Financial Highlights (Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information) As of and For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 2023 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on average assets 0.61 % 0.54 % Return on average stockholders' equity 5.78 % 5.40 % Stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.31 % 9.84 % Net interest spread 2.66 % 2.75 % Net interest margin 2.84 % 2.88 % Efficiency ratio 79.06 % 69.32 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 110.34 % 110.17 % SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: Basic earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.25 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.25 Book value per share $ 19.15 $ 18.44 Shares used for basic EPS computation 6,833,125 7,016,670 Shares used for diluted EPS computation 6,863,083 7,027,228 Total shares issued and outstanding 6,769,247 7,007,058 LOANS ORIGINATED FOR INVESTMENT: Mortgage loans: Single-family $ 22,449 $ 12,452 Multi-family 5,190 5,113 Commercial real estate 1,260 939 Commercial business loans 50 — Total loans originated for investment $ 28,949 $ 18,504





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Financial Highlights (Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information) As of and For the Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended 09/30/24 06/30/24 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on average assets 0.61 % 0.62 % 0.47 % 0.66 % 0.54 % Return on average stockholders' equity 5.78 % 5.96 % 4.57 % 6.56 % 5.40 % Stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.31 % 10.21 % 10.04 % 9.97 % 9.84 % Net interest spread 2.66 % 2.54 % 2.55 % 2.64 % 2.75 % Net interest margin 2.84 % 2.74 % 2.74 % 2.78 % 2.88 % Efficiency ratio 79.06 % 72.31 % 76.20 % 76.11 % 69.32 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 110.34 % 110.40 % 110.28 % 110.27 % 110.17 % SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: Basic earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.22 $ 0.31 $ 0.25 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.22 $ 0.31 $ 0.25 Book value per share $ 19.15 $ 18.98 $ 18.78 $ 18.67 $ 18.44 Average shares used for basic EPS 6,833,125 6,867,521 6,919,397 6,968,460 7,016,670 Average shares used for diluted EPS 6,863,083 6,893,813 6,935,053 6,980,856 7,027,228 Total shares issued and outstanding 6,769,247 6,847,821 6,896,297 6,946,348 7,007,058 LOANS ORIGINATED FOR INVESTMENT: Mortgage loans: Single-family $ 22,449 $ 10,862 $ 8,946 $ 8,660 $ 12,452 Multi-family 5,190 4,526 5,865 6,608 5,113 Commercial real estate 1,260 1,710 2,172 4,936 939 Construction — 1,480 — — — Commercial business loans 50 — 1,250 — — Total loans originated for investment $ 28,949 $ 18,578 $ 18,233 $ 20,204 $ 18,504





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Financial Highlights (Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands) As of As of As of As of As of 09/30/24 06/30/24 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DELINQUENT LOANS: Recourse reserve for loans sold $ 23 $ 26 $ 31 $ 31 $ 33 Allowance for credit losses on loans held for investment $ 6,329 $ 7,065 $ 7,108 $ 7,000 $ 7,679 Non-performing loans to loans held for investment, net 0.20 % 0.25 % 0.21 % 0.16 % 0.13 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.17 % 0.20 % 0.17 % 0.13 % 0.10 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to gross loans held for investment 0.61 % 0.67 % 0.67 % 0.65 % 0.72 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans receivable (annualized) — % — % — % — % — % Non-performing loans $ 2,106 $ 2,596 $ 2,246 $ 1,750 $ 1,361 Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent $ 2 $ 1 $ 388 $ 340 $ 74





Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended 09/30/24 06/30/24 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 (Recovery) recourse provision for loans sold $ (3 ) $ (5 ) $ — $ (2 ) $ — (Recovery of) provision for credit losses $ (697 ) $ (12 ) $ 124 $ (720 ) $ 545 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ —





As of As of As of As of As of 09/30/2024 06/30/2024 03/31/2024 12/31/2023 09/30/2023 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (BANK): Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.63 % 10.02 % 9.70 % 9.48 % 9.25 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 18.36 % 19.29 % 18.77 % 18.20 % 17.91 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 18.36 % 19.29 % 18.77 % 18.20 % 17.91 % Total risk-based capital ratio 19.35 % 20.38 % 19.85 % 19.24 % 19.06 %





As of September 30, 2024 2023 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) INVESTMENT SECURITIES: Held to maturity (at cost): U.S. SBA securities $ 440 5.85 % $ 634 5.60 % U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS 120,128 1.56 143,070 1.48 U.S. government sponsored enterprise CMO 3,700 2.15 3,870 2.19 Total investment securities held to maturity $ 124,268 1.59 % $ 147,574 1.52 % Available for sale (at fair value): U.S. government agency MBS $ 1,185 4.15 % $ 1,340 3.15 % U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS 539 6.83 652 5.03 Private issue CMO 85 6.15 98 4.67 Total investment securities available for sale $ 1,809 5.04 % $ 2,090 3.81 % Total investment securities $ 126,077 1.64 % $ 149,664 1.55 %

(1) Weighted-average yield earned on all instruments included in the balance of the respective line item.





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Financial Highlights (Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands) As of September 30, 2024 2023 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) LOANS HELD FOR INVESTMENT: Mortgage loans: Single-family (1 to 4 units) $ 524,235 4.59 % $ 521,576 4.24 % Multi-family (5 or more units) 435,782 5.46 457,351 4.86 Commercial real estate 81,169 6.70 87,954 5.96 Construction 2,816 8.99 2,100 9.19 Other 92 5.25 104 5.25 Commercial business loans 1,510 10.01 1,321 10.50 Consumer loans 63 18.50 62 18.50 Total loans held for investment 1,045,667 5.14 % 1,070,468 4.66 % Advance payments of escrows 127 125 Deferred loan costs, net 9,168 9,256 Allowance for credit losses on loans (6,329 ) (7,679 ) Total loans held for investment, net $ 1,048,633 $ 1,072,170 Purchased loans serviced by others included above $ 1,776 5.73 % $ 10,470 5.18 %

(1) Weighted-average yield earned on all instruments included in the balance of the respective line item.





As of September 30, 2024 2023 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) DEPOSITS: Checking accounts – noninterest-bearing $ 86,458 — % $ 105,944 — % Checking accounts – interest-bearing 249,271 0.04 289,743 0.04 Savings accounts 237,901 0.20 275,119 0.09 Money market accounts 26,051 0.42 31,722 0.36 Time deposits 264,183 3.88 228,603 3.37 Total deposits(2)(3) $ 863,864 1.27 % $ 931,131 0.88 % Brokered CDs included in time deposits above $ 129,775 4.95 % $ 105,600 5.19 % BORROWINGS: Overnight $ 20,000 5.21 % $ — — % Three months or less 30,000 4.97 40,000 5.60 Over three to six months 40,000 3.98 47,500 3.81 Over six months to one year 27,500 4.38 42,500 5.01 Over one year to two years 117,000 4.74 70,000 4.06 Over two years to three years — — 20,000 4.72 Over three years to four years 15,000 4.41 — — Over four years to five years — — 15,009 4.41 Over five years — — — — Total borrowings(4) $ 249,500 4.63 % $ 235,009 4.52 %

(1) Weighted-average rate paid on all instruments included in the balance of the respective line item.

(2) Includes uninsured deposits of approximately $124.2 million and $146.1 million at September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(3) The average balance of deposit accounts was approximately $34 thousand at both September 30, 2024 and 2023.

(4) The Bank had approximately $249.2 million and $286.9 million of remaining borrowing capacity at the FHLB – San Francisco, approximately $211.5 million and $185.3 million of borrowing capacity at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and $50.0 million and $50.0 million of borrowing capacity with its correspondent bank at September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Financial Highlights (Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands) For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS: Loans receivable, net $ 1,049,131 4.97 % $ 1,072,609 4.54 % Investment securities 129,571 1.49 153,711 1.36 FHLB - San Francisco stock and other equity investments 10,120 8.30 9,505 7.53 Interest-earning deposits 26,330 5.35 34,043 5.32 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,215,152 4.63 % $ 1,269,868 4.20 % Total assets $ 1,245,133 $ 1,300,152 Deposits(2) $ 880,582 1.27 % $ 940,183 0.80 % Borrowings 220,739 4.74 212,455 4.33 Total interest-bearing liabilities(2) $ 1,101,321 1.97 % $ 1,152,638 1.45 % Total stockholders’ equity $ 131,501 $ 130,542

(1) Weighted-average yield earned or rate paid on all instruments included in the balance of the respective line item.

(2) Includes the average balance of noninterest-bearing checking accounts of $90.7 million and $106.2 million during the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively; and the average balance of uninsured deposits (adjusted lower by collateralized deposits) of $121.2 million and $138.9 million in the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.





ASSET QUALITY: As of As of As of As of As of 09/30/24 06/30/24 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 Loans on non-accrual status Mortgage loans: Single-family $ 2,106 $ 2,596 $ 2,246 $ 1,750 $ 1,361 Total 2,106 2,596 2,246 1,750 1,361 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: — — — — — Total — — — — — Total non-performing loans(1) 2,106 2,596 2,246 1,750 1,361 Real estate owned, net — — — — — Total non-performing assets $ 2,106 $ 2,596 $ 2,246 $ 1,750 $ 1,361

(1) The non-performing loan balances are net of individually evaluated or collectively evaluated allowances, specifically attached to the individual loans.

