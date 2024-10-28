UK Back to School Report 2024 - Back to School Uniform Sales Dip as Consumers Focus on Quality over Quantity

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Occasions Series: UK Back to School 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Retail Back to School 2024 report offers a comprehensive overview of the major retail occasion of students returning to school after the summer holiday, analysing the market, the major players, the main trends and consumer attitudes.



Market Highlights

Consumers remain unwilling to splash out on back to school despite feeling better off

Back to school uniform sales dip as consumers focus on quality over quantity

Tesco wins out in back to school against challenging backdrop in 2024

Report Scope

Use the in-depth consumer insight to learn which back to school categories are shopped the most by consumers, to adapt back to school ranges to current trends.

Understand what drives consumers to use a retailer for their purchases, such as convenience, value for money and delivery options, in order to maximise sales potential.

Use the average spend data to understand how much consumers are prepared to pay in each back to school category and which categories consumers are most willing to invest in higher priced items.

Key Topics Covered:

THE KEY FINDINGS Chart of the month - Parents with more children lean on finance options to facilitate spending Consumers remain unwilling to splash out on back to school despite feeling better off Back to school uniform sales dip as consumers focus to quality over quantity Tesco wins out in back to school against challenging backdrop in 2024 Trend insight - stores Trend insight - online

CONSUMER ATTITUDES Financial wellbeing Back to school spending Financial spending Research Promotions Schoolchildren purchased for Retailer selection Retailer ratings - grocers Retailer ratings - non-food retailers Secondhand back to school purchases Purchase intentions Purchases made in the last year Retailer drivers by category

UNIFORM Buying dynamics Retailer used Retailer selection Research Channel usage Store type Device usage Fulfilment Embroidery/alteration services Factors of importance Buying dynamics

SPORTSWEAR AND SPORTS EQUIPMENT Buying dynamics Retailer used Retailer selection Channel usage Store type Device usage Fulfilment Buying dynamics

STATIONERY Buying dynamics Retailer used Retailer selection Channel usage Store type Device usage Fulfilment Buying dynamics

SCHOOL ACCESSORIES Buying dynamics Retailer used Retailer selection Channel usage Store type Device usage Fulfilment Buying dynamics

BOOKS Buying dynamics Retailer used Retailer selection Channel usage Store type Device usage Fulfilment Buying dynamics

METHODOLOGY Technical details: consumer survey work



