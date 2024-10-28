New report demands greater understanding of the impact of change on academia

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Science, a technology company serving stakeholders across the research ecosystem, is today calling for greater awareness of the impact that a myriad of fast-developing technologies are having on academics and their institutions.

This follows the publication of a new report from Digital Science looking at how changing attitudes and behaviors towards research are affecting traditional research models and dynamics. Key themes to emerge from the findings relate to areas of open research, impact and evaluation, tech and AI, collaboration and research security.

The objective of the report – titled Research Transformation: Change in the era of AI, open and impact – was to learn more about how the research world is experiencing transformation, what’s influencing change and how roles within it are being impacted. Digital Science conducted a survey, reaching out to the research community through questionnaires and in-depth interviews.

Findings from the report may make sobering reading for those involved in academia, as the lightning pace of technological change appears at odds with the traditionally slow-moving nature of the research ecosystem. In total there are five key takeaways:

Open research is transforming research, but barriers remain Research metrics are evolving to emphasize holistic impact and inclusivity AI’s transformative potential is huge, but bureaucracy and skill gaps threaten progress Collaboration is booming, amid increasing concerns over funding and security Security and risk management need a strategic and cultural overhaul



Digital Science’s new Executive Vice President of Academic, Jonathan Breeze, says: “The Research Transformation: Change in the era of AI, open and impact report gives a voice to the opinions of the academic community and their feelings about changes in the research ecosystem. Importantly, the report gives the whole sector a deeper understanding of the fast-changing needs of academia.

“The report explores how academic roles are evolving, the external drivers of change, and future predictions. It also looks at how Digital Science can support the sector’s changing needs through AI-powered tools and innovations, which is something we’re paying very close attention to across our organization.”

Commenting on the findings, Digital Science’s Mark Hahnel, VP Open Research, and Simon Porter, VP of Research Futures, say: “Our report speaks loudly of the technological advancements, new research practices and global problems driving change in academia. These transformations have created both opportunities and obstacles for institutions and the sector at large.

“Reflecting on the findings, we believe academic institutions can position themselves to deliver meaningful research in the era of three key developments – AI, open research and research impact.”

The report’s findings are based on survey analysis, plus insights from in-depth interviews. The survey was an online questionnaire of open and closed questions that ran during 29 May-12 July 2024 with a total of 380 respondents from 70 countries. Typically, respondents held roles within the academic library, research office, faculty and leadership teams. Further in-depth interviews were held with 15 participants from the academic community over the summer of 2024.

Following the publication of the report, there are also several other activities including a webinar hosted in partnership with Times Higher Education. This webinar will feature a panel discussion on the evolving role of research in academia and the transformative impact of AI and other emerging technologies in making research more open, inclusive, and collaborative.

See the full report here: digital-science.com/academic-research-transformation

For more details on Digital Science and its solutions for academic institutions, visit our website: https://digital-science.com/academic

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, funders, industry and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands – Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, metaphacts, OntoChem, Overleaf, ReadCube, Scismic, Symplectic, and Writefull – we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit www.digital-science.com and follow @digitalsci on X or on LinkedIn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54368715-cad2-4e85-9eab-acdd9310364e