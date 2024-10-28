EW INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Investors with Significant Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) securities between February 6, 2024 and July 24, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until December 13, 2024 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Edwards Lifesciences class action lawsuit. Captioned Patel v. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, No. 24-cv-02221 (C.D. Cal.), the Edwards Lifesciences class action lawsuit charges Edwards Lifesciences as well as certain of Edwards Lifesciences’ top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Edwards Lifesciences class action lawsuit

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-edwards-lifesciences-corporation-class-action-lawsuit-ew.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Edwards Lifesciences provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. One of Edward Lifesciences’ core products is Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (“TAVR”).

The Edwards Lifesciences class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Edwards Lifesciences’ projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations; (ii) TAVR’s growth was at risk of decelerating; (iii) Edwards Lifesciences’ optimistic reports of TAVR’s growth and anticipated ramp in second quarter 2024 and further ramp throughout fiscal year 2024 fell short of reality as defendants’ “patient activation activities” failed to reach the perceived low-treatment-rate population TAVR’s growth relied upon obtaining; and (iv) defendants relied far too heavily or otherwise overstated hospital desire to continue to utilize Edwards Lifesciences’ TAVR procedures over newer, innovative structural heart therapies.

The Edwards Lifesciences class action lawsuit further alleges that on July 24, 2024, Edwards Lifesciences disclosed second quarter 2024 TAVR results below expectations and lowered fiscal year 2024 projections for TAVR. On this news, the price of Edwards Lifesciences stock fell more than 31%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Edwards Lifesciences securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Edwards Lifesciences class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Edwards Lifesciences class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Edwards Lifesciences class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Edwards Lifesciences class action lawsuit.

