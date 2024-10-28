Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Report 2024-2034, Featuring Profiles of Baxter, Bio Techne, Biotronik, Boston Scientific, Cisco Systems, GE Healthcare, IBM, Medtronic, Siemens and More

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market will surpass US$170 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.



The medical industry has seen a significant expansion in the application of Internet of Things (IoT) technology due to its widespread adoption. For the sake of patient outcomes and hospital efficiency, vital medical equipment like CT scanners, ventilators, monitors, infusion pumps, MRI machines, DR systems, and frequency X-ray machines must operate flawlessly and continuously. These devices' performance and dependability may be impacted over time by environmental variables, component wear, and power supply problems. Equipment malfunctions seriously jeopardise patient safety in addition to damaging the hospital's efficiency and reputation.

The Internet of Things' integration into medical devices marks a paradigm shift in the ever-changing healthcare industry. This development transforms diagnosis, treatment, and overall patient care by enabling data-driven insights and real-time monitoring.

Segments Covered in the Report

Application

Telemedicine

Clinical Operations & Workflow Management

Connected Imaging

Medication Management

Inpatient Monitoring

Others

Component

Hardware

Software

Services

End-users

Homecare

Clinics

Hospitals

Research Institutes & Academics

Others

Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

Leading companies in the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) market include:

Baxter

Bio Techne Corp

Biotronik

Boston Scientific

Cisco Systems

GE Healthcare

IBM

Johnson & Johnson Services

Koninklijke Philips

Medtronic

Siemens

3 Market Overview

3.1 Key Findings

3.2 Impact Analysis

3.3 Market Driving Factors

Increased Adoption of Remote Monitoring

Aging Population

Advancements in Wearable Devices

Growth in Telemedicine Adoption

Rising Healthcare Expenditure

Government Initiatives for Digital Health

Integration of AI and Big Data Analytics in IoMT

