Decorative Film and Foil Market is Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 5.3%, Reaching US$ 32 Billion by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Not only in homes, film and foil is being increasingly used for vehicle aesthetics enhancements too. According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Decorative Films and Foils Market is set to be worth US$ 19.1 billion in 2024 and has been forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the study period of (2024 to 2034).

In modern architecture, a commercial building’s floor is divided by partition walls. These walls are made up of glass as they are less expensive to install than standard walls. This trend of floor sharing is creating the demand for decorative films.

The global window films market is expected to reach a size of US$ 24 billion by the end of 2034.



Companies are experimenting with various materials for decorative films and foils, including metallic options. A rising trend is car wrap films, which elevate a vehicle's elegance and appearance by enveloping it in decorative film.

For instance, Avery Dennison provides car wrap films with simplified and expedited installation, along with an extensive range of colors and finishes.



Utilization of decorative films on vehicles can reduce CO 2 emissions by approximately 68% compared to conventional paint coatings. Given the aim for carbon neutrality, there is increasing focus on decorative films as an environmentally friendly coating technology.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global decorative film and foil market is projected to expand at 5.3% CAGR and reach US$ 32 billion by 2034-end.

The market created an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 4.4 billion from 2019 to 2023.

North America is projected to hold a market share of 29.1% in 2034.

Prominent market players include Eastman Chemical Company, 3M, LG Hausys Ltd., and Omnova Solutions Inc.

The residential segment is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2034, creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 5.2 billion from 2024 to 2034.

North America and East Asia are collectively projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 9.1 billion.

“Increasing focus on aesthetics in several domains is a key factor driving demand for decorative films and foils. Rising inclination toward energy-efficient construction practices is driving market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Decorative Film and Foil Market:

Eastman Chemical Company | The 3M Company | LG Hausys, Ltd. | OMNOVA Solutions, Inc. | Ergis S.A. | Avery Dennison Corporation | Jindal Poly Films Ltd. | Klöckner Pentaplast Group | Folienwerk Wolfen GmbH | Mondoplastico S.p.A. | Other Prominent Players

Market Development:

Companies operating in the decorative film and foil market are adopting several strategies to navigate the competitive landscape. Companies are discovering ideas that can transform creative designs into eye-catching effective decorative film manufacturing.

Expanding distribution channels enables these companies to reach new markets and capitalize on emerging trends effectively. Companies are expanding their businesses by acquiring companies or investing more in manufacturing plants.

For instance, Renolit expanded its business in North America by opening up a new product line. The decision was made to strengthen the company’s market position.



Decorative Film and Foil Industry News:

Renolit opened their new production plant in North America on August 30, 2023. The choice was made to hold onto the company's position in the market while growing its market share.

In March 2023, Eastman Chemical Company launched a high-energy visible light filtering film for the transportation sector. In China, the product line was introduced.

Surteco Group SE purchased Omnova's laminates, performance films, and coated fabrics sector in February 2023. Omnova is a manufacturer of foils, laminates, and vinyl-coated fabrics. Through the planning of the company's internationalisation, this action is expected to boost the company's position in the market.



More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global decorative film and foil market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on material (polyvinyl chloride, polyester, polypropylene, vinyl), application (furniture, doors & windows, flooring, automotive interiors & exteriors), and end use (residential, commercial, institutional), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

Segmentation of Decorative Film and Foil Market Research:

By Material : Polyvinyl Chloride Polyester Polypropylene Vinyl

By Application : Furniture Doors & Windows Flooring Automotive Interiors & Exteriors

By End Use : Residential Commercial Institutional



