Organic Starch Market Forecast to Hit USD 2,491.5 Million by 2034 with 6.5% CAGR Amid Rising Demand for Clean-Label and Sustainable Products | Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global organic starch industry has an estimated market valuation of USD 1,322.3 million by 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% to reach a market valuation of USD 2,491.5 million by 2034.

The organic starch market is in transition, with major developments indicating changes in consumer preferences and the food industry. Organic labels are one of the most prominent trends. Consumers are growing more health-conscious, seeking clarity in food labelling, and preferring items made from natural, minimally processed ingredients. There has been a clear trend toward using organic starches, which are perceived as being healthier. Organic corn and potato starch were deemed highly suitable in most food applications - including baked products, sauces, and dressings appealing to a market that prioritizes natural ingredients.

The high starch production of corn is a significant driver of growth in the corn starch market. The growing popularity of convenience foods, expansion in the paper and textile industries, and demand for low-cost alternatives to cane sugar are all anticipated to boost the organic starch industry. These advantages stimulate manufacturers to adopt corn starch, resulting in growth in the global organic starch market.

This growing emphasis on organic labels has led many manufacturers to reformulate their products utilizing organic ingredients like starches derived from natural sources.

Key Takeaways from the Global Organic Starch Market Study:

Consumer awareness of the benefits that consuming organic food has for their well-being is driving market growth. Consumers are increasingly choosing products that do not include synthetic chemicals or GMOs (Genetically Modified Organisms).

The market is competitive, and major players including Tate & Lyle Plc, Ingredion, and Cargill Inc. are diligently seeking product development and strategic alliances to strengthen their market positions.

Organic-label companies seek to benefit from a shift in consumer preferences toward healthier options. During the forecast period, technological developments in manufacturing processes are anticipated to significantly enhance product quality and streamline operations, driving market growth.



“Growing consumer demand for organic ingredients—which are considered to be safer and more natural—has emerged from consumers' growing desire for organic products, which is being driven by a growing understanding of wellbeing and health. In addition, businesses are emphasizing sustainability standards more, and the growing trend of ecologically conscious sourcing emphasizes the significance of organic starches”, says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights





Who is winning?

The competitive dynamics in the organic starch sector are fuelled by innovation, partnerships, and digitalization, with market players constantly adapting to shifting client demands. Companies are employing technology to provide value-added services with digital technologies. Such platforms enable farmers to manage the aquaculture processes in real-time, optimize the use of feeds to achieve maximum production, and realize higher productivity. This enhances client relations and broadens the competitive market by creating unique selling points.

In 2021, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) company inaugurated its new plant-based innovation lab at its Biopolis research hub in Singapore. This new plant is equipped with cutting-edge technology and supports the development of trendy nutritious products to meet the demand from the Asia Pacific region.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited (GAEL) has division-wise plant locations spread across India. Its agro division has four plants with more than 4000 TPD capacity. Its starch division has four plants with more than 3000 TPD capacity, and its cotspin division plant has more than 65000 TPD capacity. Its power division has a windmill with a capacity of 8.45 MW.

Some of these leaders of the Global Organic Starch market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Beneo GmbH, Herba Ingredients BV, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Cargill, Incorporated, OM Foods Inc. , Aryan Group, SACCHETTO S.p.A., ORGANICWAY Food Ingredients Inc., American Key Food Products, Ingredion Incorporated, Emsland Group, A&B Ingredients, Ettlinger Corporation, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited (GAEL), Medikonda Nutrients, NutriPea, PURIS, Roquette Frères, BioStarch, and GluCorp, among others.

Get valuable insights into the Global Organic Starch Market:

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides a thorough, detailed, and unbiased analysis of the Global Organic Starch Market, presenting Historical Demand data for the years 2019-2023 and Forecast statistics for the years 2024-2034. The study categorizes valuable insights on the Global Organic Starch Industry based on Source, Product Type, End Use and Region. As per source, the industry has been categorized into Corn, Potato, Rice, Tapioca, Wheat, Pea, Cassava, and Others. As per product type, the industry is categorized into Native, Modified, Thinned, and Pre-gelatinized. As per end use, the industry is categorized into Food Industry (Bakery, Dairy & Desserts, Soups, Sauces, & Dressings, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood, Meat Alternative, Savory & Snacks, Confectionery, Pet Food, Others), Paper Industry, Textile Industry, Chemical Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry). The study consists of the following regions- North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Balkan & Baltic, Russia & Belarus, Central Asia, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Segments of the Report

By Source:

As per source, the market has been categorized into Corn, Potato, Rice, Tapioca, Wheat, Pea, Cassava, and Others.

By Product Type:

As per product type, the industry has been categorized Native, Modified, Thinned, and Pre-gelatinized.

By End Use:

This segment is further categorized into Food Industry (Bakery, Dairy & Desserts, Soups, Sauces, & Dressings, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood, Meat Alternative, Savory & Snacks, Confectionery, Pet Food, Others), Paper Industry, Textile Industry, Chemical Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Central Asia, Russia & Belarus, Balkan & Baltics, and the Middle East & Africa.

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights:

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 billion+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Spanish Translation

La industria mundial del almidón orgánico tiene una valoración de mercado estimada de 1.322,3 millones de dólares para 2024 y se prevé que crezca a una tasa compuesta anual del 6,5% para alcanzar una valoración de mercado de 2.491,5 millones de dólares en 2034.

El mercado del almidón orgánico se encuentra en transición, con importantes acontecimientos que indican cambios en las preferencias de los consumidores y en la industria alimentaria. Las etiquetas orgánicas son una de las tendencias más destacadas. Los consumidores son cada vez más conscientes de la salud, buscan claridad en el etiquetado de los alimentos y prefieren los productos elaborados con ingredientes naturales y mínimamente procesados. Ha habido una clara tendencia hacia el uso de almidones orgánicos, que se perciben como más saludables. El maíz orgánico y el almidón de papa se consideraron muy adecuados en la mayoría de las aplicaciones alimentarias, incluidos productos horneados, salsas y aderezos, lo que atrae a un mercado que prioriza los ingredientes naturales.

La alta producción de almidón de maíz es un importante impulsor de crecimiento en el mercado de almidón de maíz. Se prevé que la creciente popularidad de los alimentos precocinados, la expansión de las industrias papelera y textil y la demanda de alternativas de bajo costo al azúcar de caña impulsen la industria del almidón orgánico. Estas ventajas estimulan a los fabricantes a adoptar el almidón de maíz, lo que resulta en un crecimiento en el mercado mundial de almidón orgánico.

Este creciente énfasis en las etiquetas orgánicas ha llevado a muchos fabricantes a reformular sus productos utilizando ingredientes orgánicos como almidones derivados de fuentes naturales.

Conclusiones clave del estudio de mercado global de almidón orgánico:

· La concienciación de los consumidores sobre los beneficios que el consumo de alimentos ecológicos tiene para su bienestar está impulsando el crecimiento del mercado. Los consumidores eligen cada vez más productos que no incluyen productos químicos sintéticos ni OGM (Organismos Genéticamente Modificados).

· El mercado es competitivo y los principales actores, incluidos Tate & Lyle Plc, Ingredion y Cargill Inc., buscan diligentemente el desarrollo de productos y alianzas estratégicas para fortalecer sus posiciones en el mercado.

· Las empresas de etiquetas orgánicas buscan beneficiarse de un cambio en las preferencias de los consumidores hacia opciones más saludables. Durante el período de pronóstico, se prevé que los desarrollos tecnológicos en los procesos de fabricación mejoren significativamente la calidad del producto y agilicen las operaciones, impulsando el crecimiento del mercado.

"La creciente demanda de los consumidores de ingredientes orgánicos, que se consideran más seguros y naturales, ha surgido del creciente deseo de los consumidores por productos orgánicos, que está siendo impulsado por una creciente comprensión del bienestar y la salud. Además, las empresas están haciendo más hincapié en los estándares de sostenibilidad, y la creciente tendencia de abastecimiento ecológicamente consciente enfatiza la importancia de los almidones orgánicos", dice Nandini Roy Choudhury, socio de clientes de Future Market Insights

¿Quién gana?

La dinámica competitiva en el sector del almidón orgánico está impulsada por la innovación, las asociaciones y la digitalización, y los actores del mercado se adaptan constantemente a las cambiantes demandas de los clientes. Las empresas están empleando la tecnología para proporcionar servicios de valor añadido con tecnologías digitales. Estas plataformas permiten a los acuicultores gestionar los procesos de acuicultura en tiempo real, optimizar el uso de los piensos para lograr la máxima producción y lograr una mayor productividad. Esto mejora las relaciones con los clientes y amplía el mercado competitivo mediante la creación de puntos de venta únicos.

Ø En 2021, la empresa Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) inauguró su nuevo laboratorio de innovación basada en plantas en su centro de investigación Biopolis en Singapur. Esta nueva planta está equipada con tecnología de punta y apoya el desarrollo de productos nutritivos de moda para satisfacer la demanda de la región de Asia Pacífico.

Ø Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited (GAEL) tiene ubicaciones de plantas por división repartidas por toda la India. Su división agropecuaria cuenta con cuatro plantas con más de 4000 TPD de capacidad. Su división de almidón tiene cuatro plantas con más de 3000 TPD de capacidad, y su planta de la división cotspin tiene más de 65000 TPD de capacidad. Su división de energía cuenta con un molino eólico con una capacidad de 8,45 MW.

Algunos de estos líderes del mercado mundial de almidón orgánico incluyen Archer Daniels Midland Company, Beneo GmbH, Herba Ingredients BV, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Cargill, Incorporated, OM Foods Inc., Aryan Group, SACCHETTO S.p.A., ORGANICWAY Food Ingredients Inc., American Key Food Products, Ingredion Incorporated, Emsland Group, A &B Ingredients, Ettlinger Corporation, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited (GAEL), Medikonda Nutrients, NutriPea, PURIS, Roquette Frères, BioStarch y GluCorp, entre otros.

Obtenga información valiosa sobre el mercado global de almidón orgánico:

Future Market Insights, en su nueva oferta, proporciona un análisis exhaustivo, detallado e imparcial del mercado global de almidón orgánico, presentando datos de demanda histórica para los años 2019-2023 y estadísticas de pronóstico para los años 2024-2034. El estudio categoriza información valiosa sobre la industria mundial del almidón orgánico en función de la fuente, el tipo de producto, el uso final y la región. Según la fuente, la industria se ha clasificado en maíz, papa, arroz, tapioca, trigo, guisante, yuca y otros. Según el tipo de producto, la industria se clasifica en nativo, modificado, diluido y pregelatinizado. Según el uso final, la industria se clasifica en Industria Alimentaria (Panadería, Productos lácteos y postres, Sopas, Salsas y aderezos, Carne procesada, Mariscos procesados, Alternativa a la carne, Salados y bocadillos, Confitería, Alimentos para mascotas, Otros), Industria del papel, Industria textil, Industria química, Industria farmacéutica). El estudio consta de las siguientes regiones: América del Norte, América Latina, Europa Occidental, Europa del Este, Balcanes y Bálticos, Rusia y Bielorrusia, Asia Central, Asia Oriental, Asia Meridional y el Pacífico, y Oriente Medio y África.

Segmentos clave del informe

Por fuente:

Según la fuente, el mercado se ha clasificado en maíz, papa, arroz, tapioca, trigo, guisante, yuca y otros.

Por tipo de producto:

Según el tipo de producto, la industria se ha clasificado como nativa, modificada, diluida y pregelatinizada.

Por uso final:

Este segmento se clasifica a su vez en Industria Alimentaria (Panadería, Lácteos y Postres, Sopas, Salsas y Aderezos, Carne Procesada, Mariscos Procesados, Alternativa a la Carne, Salados y Snacks, Confitería, Alimentos para Mascotas, Otros), Industria Papelera, Industria Textil, Industria Química, Industria Farmacéutica.

Por región:

El análisis de la industria se ha llevado a cabo en países clave de América del Norte, América Latina, Europa Occidental, Europa del Este, Asia Oriental, Asia del Sur y el Pacífico, Asia Central, Rusia y Bielorrusia, Balcanes y Bálticos, y Oriente Medio y África.

Acerca de la División de Alimentos y Bebidas de Future Market Insights:

Análisis de expertos, información procesable y recomendaciones estratégicas: el equipo de alimentos y bebidas de Future Market Insights ayuda a clientes de todo el mundo con sus necesidades únicas de inteligencia empresarial. Con un repertorio de más de 1,000 informes y 1 billón + puntos de datos, el equipo ha analizado la industria de alimentos y bebidas con lucidez en 50+ países durante más de una década. El equipo proporciona servicios integrales de investigación y consultoría; Comunícate con nosotros para explorar cómo podemos ayudarte.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

