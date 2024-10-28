Amwell to participate in upcoming investor conferences

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amwell ® (NYSE: AMWL), a leader in digital care, announced company leaders will participate in several upcoming investor conferences. Ido Schoenberg, M.D., Amwell chairman and chief executive officer, and Mark Hirschhorn, Amwell chief financial officer, will participate in fireside chats or one-on-one meetings at these events:

Nov. 12: UBS Global Healthcare Conference in Palos Verdes, Calif. The fireside chat is at 8:45 a.m. PT.

Nov. 20: Needham 4 th Annual Consumer Tech Conference. Virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Annual Consumer Tech Conference. Virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Nov. 25: The BTIG Virtual Health Forum. Virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Dec. 4: The Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York. The fireside chat time will be determined at a later date.

An audio webcast of the fireside chats will be available at investors.amwell.com.

About Amwell

Amwell is a leading hybrid care delivery enablement platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, payers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that hybrid care delivery will transform healthcare. We offer a single, comprehensive platform to support all digital health needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With nearly two decades of experience, Amwell powers the digital care of more than 50 health plans, which collectively represent more than 100 million covered lives, and many of the nation’s largest health systems. For more information, please visit https://business.amwell.com/.

©2024 American Well Corporation. All rights reserved. Amwell®, SilverCloud®, Amwell Converge™, Carepoint™ and the Amwell Logo are registered trademarks of American Well Corporation.