Šiaulių Bankas invitation to Q3 2024 Financial Results webinar





Šiaulių Bankas (SAB1L) invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its Investors Webinar for Q3 2024 Financial Results and highlights scheduled on 31 October, 2024 at 8:30 am (EET). The presentation will be held online in English.

The webinar will be hosted by Vytautas Sinius, CEO, Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Investment Management Division and Tautvydas Mėdžius, Strategy Partner, who will discuss the bank’s financial results for the third quarter of 2024, recent developments, and will take questions from participants.

Please send your questions in advance to investors@sb.lt

How to join the webinar?

To join the webinar, please register via following link https://sb.zoomtv.lt . After successful registration You will be provided with the webinar link. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at Šiaulių Bankas website www.sb.lt/en/investors