Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Final October 2024 Distribution Rate for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2024 -- Purpose Investments Inc. announced today the final October 2024 distribution rates for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund.

Due to the recent interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada, the distribution levels for our Canadian cash funds have been proportionately reduced to align with this adjustment.

The following table reflects the final distribution amounts for the month of October. Ex-distribution date is October 29, 2024.

Open-End Fund Ticker

Symbol Final distribution

per unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution

Frequency Purpose USD Cash Management Fund – ETF Units MNU.U US $ 0.4473 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Cash Management Fund – ETF Units MNY $ 0.3914 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose High Interest Savings Fund – ETF Units PSA $ 0.1822 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units PSU.U US $ 0.4275 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly



About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with more than $21 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.