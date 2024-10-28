BrainHQ Awarded New Army Contract

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Posit Science, the maker of the brain health and fitness app BrainHQ, announced that it has been awarded a new contract by the U.S. Army’s Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC).

“We are proud to be expanding our work with the military,” said Dr. Henry Mahncke, the CEO of Posit Science. “The science has shown that our plasticity-based brain training exercises can improve cognitive performance in both top performers and in those recovering from concussions and blast exposures or even more severe brain injuries. BrainHQ brain health assessments can contribute to rapid, precise evaluations of cognitive readiness.”

“BrainHQ is already in use by the military in a variety of settings, including military hospitals, such as the Walter Reed National Intrepid Center of Excellence, and special forces units. There’s an opportunity for the military to gain true cognitive dominance over adversaries by employing BrainHQ assessments to evaluate cognitive readiness at the individual and unit level, and to use BrainHQ’s proven cognitive training exercises to enable service members to achieve peak cognitive performance, and to recover performance after combat-related injuries,” Dr. Mahncke continued. “Over time, we expect our work with the military to contribute to readiness, resilience, and recovery.”

For the past two decades, Posit Science has transformed applied neuroscience by designing, testing, and validating dozens of breakthrough brain exercises, which have been shown to improve neuropsychological and physical measures of cognitive performance and health across the brain, and which have been used by millions of people.

In recent years, Posit Science has also developed and normed dozens of cognitive assessments, each of which takes about three minutes to complete. The assessments can be self-administered remotely and can be arranged to be taken one at a time or in batteries designed for different purposes. Greater use of these quick and validated assessments allows individuals and organizations to easily take a baseline of health and performance (across the brain) and to monitor changes over time.

Because the BrainHQ assessments were developed under the same umbrella as the BrainHQ cognitive exercises, they also can provide a roadmap for which BrainHQ cognitive exercises can improve performance and, when appropriate, help drive faster and more complete recovery.

“In the near future, we expect most of us will be able to take this type of assessment on our own, just as easily as people already measure their weight, temperature, blood pressure, or blood sugar at home,” Dr. Mahncke said. “That helps move us toward the promise of 21st Century Medicine — to be predictive, preventative, personalized, and participatory — and should improve brain health, performance, and resilience.”

BrainHQ exercises have shown benefits in hundreds of studies. Such benefits include gains in cognition (attention, speed, memory, decision-making), in quality of life (depressive symptoms, confidence and control, health-related quality of life) and in real-world activities (health outcomes, balance, driving, workplace activities). BrainHQ is offered by leading health and Medicare Advantage plans, by leading medical centers, clinics, and communities, and by military, law enforcement, sports, and other organizations focused on peak performance. Consumers can try a BrainHQ exercise for free daily at https://www.brainhq.com.