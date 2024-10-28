Baker Hughes Awarded Contracts to Supply Petrobras with Flexible Pipe Systems, Associated Services across Several Fields

Company to support projects in Brazil’s pre-salt fields, reinforcing position as a leading provider of flexible pipe for deepwater and high CO 2 projects

HOUSTON and LONDON, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Monday significant contracts with Petrobras to provide 77 km of flexible pipe systems to be deployed in Brazil’s pre-salt fields. The agreement was signed Oct. 15, 2024, following an open tender.

The multi-year project includes risers and flowlines for hydrocarbon production and associated gas and water injection with support for equipment storage, maintenance and installation. Delivery is scheduled to begin in mid-2026, and the equipment will be utilized across Petrobras’ Búzios, Libra, Berbigão, Sururu and Sépia fields.

These systems will also address the critical issue of stress-induced corrosion cracking from CO 2 (SCC-CO2), which can affect flexible pipes in pre-salt fields with high concentrations of the gas. Baker Hughes’ flexible pipes have proven effective at mitigating this issue, which can arise as gas is reinjected into wells to reduce flaring and enhance oil recovery. Petrobras has committed to limiting CO 2 emissions to the atmosphere in their operations, and CO 2 storage is an important tool for producing lower-carbon barrels.

“Brazil’s Santos Basin contains incredible potential to help power Latin America into the future,” said Amerino Gatti, executive vice president, Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes. “Operating in deep waters with high CO 2 concentrations presents unique challenges. Baker Hughes’ combination of industry-leading subsea technology and engineering, expertise in offshore operations, and extensive experience in the region will assist Petrobras to unlock and develop this potential, delivering these vital resources safely and efficiently.”

Baker Hughes has been deeply involved in the development of Brazil’s offshore oil and gas fields for decades, and its localization strategy contributes to the nation’s economy while strengthening its energy supply chain. The company’s plant in Niteroi, Brazil, where these systems will be manufactured, is a major supplier of flexible pipe systems for the industry and employs hundreds of people in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

The company has announced several agreements with Petrobras throughout 2024, including additional contracts for 69.1 km of flexible pipe systems and associated services in the third quarter. Other awards have included integrated well construction services in the Buzios field and integrated solutions for workover and plug and abandonment services across Petrobras’ pre-salt and post-salt fields.

