Olympic Champion Marco Odermatt invests in a future together with X-BIONIC

Denver, CO, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X-BIONIC , the Swiss premium performance sports brand, has been synonymous with cutting-edge materials and patented technologies for over 25 years. Under the new leadership of CEO Maximilian Lenk, the team is dedicated to develop X-BIONIC into a globally leading name for running, cycling, and winter sports. A key highlight in this journey is the involvement of Marco Odermatt , the world’s top ski racer, who has been an athlete for the brand and is now joining as an investor. His extensive experience will provide valuable strategic insights that will drive product innovations and inspire the sports community. Notable milestones were achieved in the summer of 2024, including the launch of the award-winning TerraSkin , the brand’s first trail running shoe, and the introduction of the brand in the North American market.

ENERGIZE THE BOLDEST DREAMS

For years, X-BIONIC has empowered athletes to not only push their limits but also catapult them to new records and turn their boldest dreams into reality through technologies and innovations in thermoregulation and muscle support. Marco Odermatt, an Olympic champion and multiple overall Alpine Ski World Cup winner, has experienced this firsthand, celebrating all his successes in X-BIONIC gear: “The products from X-BIONIC have been with me my entire career and are an integral part of my achievement. They serve as the first layer for my body, whether I’m training or competing in summer or winter. That’s why it’s particularly crucial for me to not only feel comfortable in them but also allow me to perform at my best.”

X-BIONIC STARTS THE NEXT CHAPTER

The connection between Marco Odermatt and X-BIONIC transcends the typical relationship between an athlete, the brand, and the team behind it. The X-BIONIC team and Odermatt not only share Swiss origins and a commitment to ambition, innovation and performance, but with Odermatt now on board as an investor, X-BIONIC is poised to inspire and support athletes and ambitious sports enthusiasts worldwide to achieve peak performance through innovative new products.

CEO Maximilian Lenk expressed enthusiasm about this development, stating, “We are excited to elevate our close partnership with Marco to the next level and welcome him as an investor. His relentless pursuit of excellence, both on and off the slopes, inspires us as a team. Marco’s passion for pushing boundaries aligns perfectly with us and our ambitions. Together, we will captivate athletes year-round, with groundbreaking performance gear. We have great plans for our journey with Marco.”

MARCO ODERMATT: A SYMBOL OF PERFORMANCE AND INNOVATION

Three-time overall World Cup winner and double world champion Marco Odermatt is already considered one of the most successful skiers in history. At just 27 years old, he leverages the benefits of over 800 patents and award-winning X-BIONIC products during his training sessions and competitions, all designed with precision, expertise, and experience. In the pursuit of peak performance, every detail matters.

Reflecting on this journey, Odermatt shares, “In recent years, I have had the opportunity to experience the highly innovative products and the continuous development of the technologies behind them up close. The X-BIONIC team is driven by a strong commitment to innovation and quality, constantly striving to improve every day — traits and values I deeply identify with. I am very proud to invest in this Swiss company, and I look forward to further developing the technologies and products together alongside Max and the team, positioning the company as a global leader.”

About X-BIONIC®

Swiss - Sweat - Technology – is at the core of X-Technology, with its sportswear brands X-BIONIC for clothing and trail running shoes and X-SOCKS for high performance socks. From road and trail running to cycling, winter sports and beyond, the brands are designed for all athletes who are ready to push their limits. Maintaining an optimum core body temperature of 37°C (98.6°F) is key to success, so X-BIONIC and X-SOCKS use an innovative thermoregulation strategy to harness the power of sweat instead of fighting it. This dynamic blend of technologies helps athletes to set personal bests and make their boldest dreams – no matter how wild and daring – a reality. Come see what a host of athletes, including Sebastian Steudner and Marco Odermatt, have already discovered.

OFF THE BRAKES

www.x-bionic.com

x-bionic@outsidepr.com



Attachment