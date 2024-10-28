Franklin Electric Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share payable November 21, 2024, to shareholders of record on November 7, 2024.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and energy. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications. Franklin Electric is proud to be named in Newsweek’s lists of America’s Most Responsible Companies and Most Trustworthy Companies for 2023 and America’s Climate Leaders 2023 by USA Today.

