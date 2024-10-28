Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Partners with GRAMMY® Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter, Carly Pearce, in Expansion of Life DisRPted™ Campaign to Drive Awareness of Recurrent Pericarditis

– National campaign to elevate experiences from the recurrent pericarditis community and empower patients to seek care –

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (Nasdaq: KNSA) (Kiniksa), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, with a pipeline of immune-modulating assets designed to target a spectrum of cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases, today announced a partnership with GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter, Carly Pearce, as part of its Life DisRPted campaign focused on promoting early diagnosis and treatment of recurrent pericarditis. Pearce announced that she had been diagnosed with the chronic autoinflammatory disease while on tour in May 2024.

“We are excited to have Carly Pearce join our Life DisRPted campaign in support of the patients and caregivers facing recurrent pericarditis, a rare, chronic, flaring disease that is too often undertreated,” said Sanj K. Patel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kiniksa. “With this campaign, we continue to provide a clear call to action for both patients and healthcare providers to seek out the signs of recurrent pericarditis and develop a treatment plan to minimize the impact it has on patient lives.”

To learn about recurrent pericarditis and the Life DisRPted campaign, visit LifeDisRPted.com.

About Recurrent Pericarditis

Recurrent pericarditis is a painful and debilitating chronic autoinflammatory cardiovascular disease marked by inflammation of the pericardium and is often associated with changes in electrical conduction and sometimes buildup of fluid around the heart, called pericardial effusion. Recurrent pericarditis symptoms have an impact on quality of life, limit physical activities, and lead to frequent emergency department visits and hospitalizations. Data show that approximately 40,000 patients in the U.S. seek and receive treatment for recurrent pericarditis each year. Of that group, approximately 14,000 patients experience two or more recurrences due to persistent underlying disease or inadequate response to conventional therapies, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), colchicine and corticosteroids.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa’s immune-modulating assets are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target a spectrum of underserved cardiovascular and autoimmune conditions, and offer the potential for differentiation. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.

About Carly Pearce

Fiercely rooted in the classics, GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce lit a fire with her debut album Every Little Thing and the PLATINUM-certified history-making title track, and she hasn’t slowed down since. With the praised release of her highly anticipated fourth album, hummingbird (June 7, Big Machine Records), Pearce continues to resonate with her honest lyrics and timeless musicality. The critically acclaimed album includes lead single “we don’t fight anymore” (featuring Chris Stapleton), which earned Pearce her second GRAMMY® nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance and fifth Top 5 Country Radio hit. Pearce is currently performing the new music on her headlining hummingbird world tour. Previously, her critically acclaimed and commercially lauded third studio album 29 produced Country Radio chart toppers including “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” with Ashley McBryde which gave Pearce her second consecutive ACM Music Event of the Year in 2022 and marked the third duet between two solo women to top Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. The song also took home the 2022 CMA Musical Event of the Year and won a GRAMMY® Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, marking Pearce’s first, and making history as the first female pairing to win in the category. In addition, Pearce’s 3x PLATINUM-certified “I Hope You’re Happy Now" with Lee Brice won both the 2020 CMA Awards Musical Event and 2021 ACM Awards Music Event, plus ACM Single of the Year. Both a Grand Ole Opry and Kentucky Music Hall of Fame member, Pearce has since made her 100th performance at the Grand Ole Opry. For more information, visit CarlyPearce.com.

