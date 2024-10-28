BlueWillow Biologics to Present Significant Progress on Its Novel Intranasal Vaccine Technology at World Vaccine Congress Europe

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueWillow Biologics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the future of intranasal vaccines, today announced that the company will present its significant progress in advancing intranasal vaccine candidates at the World Vaccine Congress - Europe on October 29, 2024, at 3:40 pm GMT in Theatre 2 at Fira de Barcelona Montjuïc in Barcelona, Spain.

In the presentation titled “NanoVax™ Intranasal Adjuvant Clinical Development Update: Safety and Immunogenicity,” Chad Costley, MD, MBA, President and CEO at BlueWillow, will offer details on the expanded scope of data that will be included in the results from the company’s current H5N1 (“bird flu”) clinical trial. The trial has been completed and publication is anticipated soon. The presentation will also explore the platform’s potential to broadly reshape the landscape of intranasal vaccines, particularly targeting influenza (pandemic and seasonal), tuberculosis, covid, RSV, sexually transmitted diseases, and peanut allergy.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic and the current threat of H5N1 influenza, also known as bird flu, we recognize the importance of developing next-generation vaccines that not only protect people from symptomatic disease but also prevent contagiousness. Vaccines delivered via nasal spray show promising potential to achieve both goals while also increasing the public’s willingness to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Costley. “BlueWillow’s NanoVax™ adjuvant and antigen delivery platform is well-positioned to enable the paradigm-shift required to address urgent public health needs. I look forward to sharing our progress at the World Vaccine Congress - Europe this coming week.”

With established human safety and immunogenicity evidence, BlueWillow’s proprietary platform addresses the need for next-generation vaccines to elicit superior mucosal immunity. The NanoVax® platform (“W 80 5EC”) is compatible with a broad array of viral, bacterial and food antigens. It elicits the three-pronged mucosal, cellular and systemic immune response needed for robust protection against both symptomatic disease and transmission.

The World Vaccine Congress Europe is the largest and most established European meeting on vaccine R&D. The congress will host representatives from numerous government agencies, non-profit organizations, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and world-renowned academic researchers. All will gather to discuss the latest advancements in vaccine development.

For more information about BlueWillow Biologics and its intranasal platform technology, please visit www.BlueWillow.com.

About BlueWillow

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, BlueWillow Biologics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the future of intranasal vaccines to transform the prevention and treatment landscape for pandemic preparedness, infectious disease, and food allergy. By eliciting comprehensive immune responses, BlueWillow’s technology offers robust protection against a broad range of health threats, preventing symptomatic disease and transmission. Steered by physician-scientists who have proven success building life science ventures, leadership combines an expertise in vaccine development, chemical engineering, intranasal adjuvant and antigen delivery, and an experienced management team that has built numerous successful biotechnology ventures. Visit www.BlueWillow.com.

Media Contact

Kristin Rose Jutras

TellMed Strategies

908.947.0500 x719

kristin.jutras@tmstrat.com