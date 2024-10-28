Norwood Financial Corp Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Quarterly Highlights:

Net interest margin increased 19 basis points vs. the prior quarter and 7 basis points over the prior year.

Loans grew at an 8% annualized rate during the 3 rd quarter.

quarter. Capital continues to improve as the negative mark-to-market effect lessens 42% since last year.



HONESDALE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2024 of $3.8 million, which was $275 thousand lower than the same three-month period of last year. Net interest income was up by $892 thousand which was offset by increases in operating expense and the provision for credit losses. Earnings per share (fully diluted) were $0.48 in the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $0.51 in the same period of last year. The annualized return on average assets for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was 0.68%, while the annualized return on average tangible equity was 9.58%.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $12.5 million, which is $3.9 million lower than the same nine-month period of 2023, due to a decrease in net interest income, an increase in the provision for credit losses, and an increase in operating expenses, partially offset by an increase in total other income. Earnings per share (fully diluted) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, were $1.55, compared to $2.03 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The annualized return on average assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 0.75%. The annualized return on average tangible equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 10.82%.

Total assets as of September 30, 2024 were $2.280 billion, compared to $2.180 billion at September 30, 2023. At September 30, 2024, loans receivable were $1.675 billion, total deposits were $1.855 billion and stockholders’ equity was $195.7 million.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, net interest income, on a fully-taxable equivalent basis (fte), totaled $16.1 million, an increase of $914 thousand compared to the same period in 2023. A $77.5 million increase in average interest-earning assets, generated an increase in interest income of $4.0 million. Interest expense increased $3.1 million mainly due to higher deposit balances and higher rates on those deposits. Net interest margin (fte) for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was 2.99%, compared to 2.92% in the same period of 2023. The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets increased 58 basis points to 5.31% during the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same prior year period, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 62 basis points to 3.09%.

Net interest income (fte) for the nine-months ended September 30, 2024 totaled $45.6 million, which was $1.2 million lower than the same period in 2023, due primarily to a $14.8 million increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin (fte) was 2.87% for the nine-months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to 3.10% for the nine-months ended September 30, 2023.

Other income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, totaled $2.3 million, compared to $2.3 million for the same period in 2023. For the nine-months ended September 30, 2024, other income totaled $6.5 million, compared to $6.0 million for the nine-months ended September 30, 2023.

Other expenses totaled $12.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $755 thousand, compared to the $11.3 million for the same period of 2023. For the nine-months ended September 30, 2024, other expenses totaled $35.2 million, compared to $32.6 million for the same period in 2023, due primarily to an increase in salaries and benefits, professional fees, data processing costs and FDIC insurance.

Jim Donnelly President and CEO of Norwood Financial Corp and Wayne Bank, stated, “We are pleased to present our result of operations for the third quarter. Although strong loan growth caused an increase in our provision for credit losses we welcome the ongoing opportunity to serve our customers. Net interest margin (fte) for this quarter eclipsed the margin for last year, something that hasn’t happened since the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates. Our capital base remains above “Well-Capitalized” targets and we continue to show less impact from the market value of our bond portfolio. Additionally, our credit quality metrics remained strong during the third quarter, which we believe should benefit future performance. We appreciate the opportunity to serve our Wayne Bank customers and our customers at the Bank of the Finger Lakes and Bank of Cooperstown locations. We continue to look for opportunities available to us as we service our growing base of stockholders and customers.”

Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fourteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and fifteen offices in 4 Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, “bode”, “future performance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, our ability to maintain strong credit quality metrics, our ability to have future performance, our ability to control core operating expenses and costs, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release references net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis (fte), which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure. Fully taxable-equivalent net interest income was derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%. We believe the presentation of net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.

The following table reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis:

(dollars in thousands)



Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Interest Income

$

15,931

$

15,039

$

45,566

$

46,774

Taxable equivalent basis

adjustment using 21% marginal

tax rate 207 185 601 554 Net interest income on a fully

taxable equivalent basis $ 16,138 $ 15,224 $ 46,167 $ 47,328

This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity. The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data.

The following table reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:

Three months ended Nine months ended (dollars in thousands) September 30 September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Average equity

$ 189,135 $ 175,224 $ 183,593 $ 174,943 Average goodwill and other

intangibles (29,440) (29,514) (29,457) (29,536) Average tangible equity $ 159,695 $ 145,710 $ 154,136 $ 145,407

Contact: John M. McCaffery

Executive Vice President &

Chief Financial Officer

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP

272-304-3003

www.waynebank.com

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

September 30 2024

2023

ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 47,072 $ 41,141 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 35,808 13,005 Cash and cash equivalents 82,880 54,146 Securities available for sale 396,891 380,499 Loans receivable 1,675,139 1,611,069 Less: Allowance for credit losses 18,699 16,086 Net loans receivable 1,656,440 1,594,983 Regulatory stock, at cost 6,329 8,843 Bank premises and equipment, net 18,503 17,254 Bank owned life insurance 46,382 46,197 Foreclosed real estate owned 0 290 Accrued interest receivable 8,062 7,759 Deferred tax assets, net 18,818 25,610 Goodwill 29,266 29,266 Other intangible assets 167 240 Other assets 16,013 14,911 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,279,751 $ 2,179,998





LIABILITIES

Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 420,967 $ 430,242 Interest-bearing 1,434,284 1,316,582 Total deposits 1,855,251 1,746,824 Short-term borrowings 52,453 103,881 Other borrowings 144,959 137,447 Accrued interest payable 12,688 8,605 Other liabilities 18,746 18,539 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,084,097 2,015,296 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares - - Common Stock, $.10 par value per share, authorized: 20,000,000 shares,

issued: 2024: 8,311,851 shares, 2023: 8,291,401 shares 831 829 Surplus 98,330 97,449 Retained earnings 140,489 137,363 Treasury stock, at cost: 2024: 221,140 shares, 2023: 222,051 shares (5,969 ) (5,957 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (38,027 ) (64,982 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 195,654 164,702 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,279,751 $ 2,179,998





NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP

Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 25,464 $ 22,021 $ 73,266 $ 61,881 Securities 2,526 2,433 7,635 7,418 Other 497 54 2,194 156 Total Interest income 28,487 24,508 83,095 69,455 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 10,553 7,017 31,349 17,119 Short-term borrowings 323 1,126 1,015 2,702 Other borrowings 1,680 1,326 5,165 2,860 Total Interest expense 12,556 9,469 37,529 22,681 NET INTEREST INCOME 15,931 15,039 45,566 46,774 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 1,345 $ 882 $ 1,069 $ (568 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 14,586 14,157 44,497 47,342 OTHER INCOME Service charges and fees 1,517 1,527 4,364 4,192 Income from fiduciary activities 256 246 719 688 Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities - - - (209 ) Gains on sales of loans, net 103 18 145 27 Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned - 13 32 13 Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 261 328 781 770 Other 158 174 467 520 Total other income 2,295 2,306 6,508 6,001 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 6,239 6,083 18,328 17,893 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 1,269 1,242 3,758 3,818 Data processing and related operations 1,162 876 3,208 2,465 Taxes, other than income 179 167 452 490 Professional fees 576 524 1,669 1,132 FDIC Insurance assessment 339 254 1,009 699 Foreclosed real estate 9 9 45 112 Amortization of intangibles 16 20 54 66 Other 2,242 2,101 6,683 5,974 Total other expenses 12,031 11,276 35,206 32,649 INCOME BEFORE TAX 4,850 5,187 15,799 20,694 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 1,006 1,068 3,308 4,289 NET INCOME $ 3,844 $ 4,119 $ 12,491 $ 16,405 Basic earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.51 $ 1.55 $ 2.03 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.51 $ 1.55 $ 2.03





NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended September 30 2024 2023 Net interest income $ 15,931 $ 15,039 Net income 3,844 4,119 Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 2.23 % 2.26 % Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 2.99 % 2.92 % Return on average assets 0.68 % 0.76 % Return on average equity 8.09 % 9.33 % Return on average tangible equity 9.58 % 11.22 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.51 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.51 For the Nine Months Ended September 30 2024 2023 Net interest income $ 45,566 $ 46,774 Net income 12,491 16,405 Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 2.12 % 2.56 % Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 2.87 % 3.10 % Return on average assets 0.75 % 1.04 % Return on average equity 9.09 % 12.54 % Return on average tangible equity 10.82 % 15.08 % Basic earnings per share $ 1.55 $ 2.03 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.55 $ 2.03 As of September 30 2024 2023 Total assets $ 2,279,751 $ 2,179,998 Total loans receivable 1,675,139 1,611,069 Allowance for credit losses 18,699 16,086 Total deposits 1,855,251 1,746,824 Stockholders' equity 195,654 164,702 Trust assets under management 209,857 185,913 Book value per share $ 24.92 $ 21.15 Tangible book value per share $ 21.28 $ 17.49 Equity to total assets 8.58 % 7.56 % Allowance to total loans receivable 1.12 % 1.00 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.47 % 0.65 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.35 % 0.50 %





NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) September 30

2024 June 30

2024 March 31

2024 December 31

2023 September 30

2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $

47,072

$

29,903

$

19,519

$

28,533

$

41,141

Interest-bearing deposits with banks 35,808 39,492 92,444 37,587 13,005 Cash and cash equivalents 82,880 69,395 111,963 66,120 54,146 Securities available for sale 396,891 397,578 398,374 406,259 380,499 Loans receivable 1,675,139 1,641,356 1,621,448 1,603,618 1,611,069 Less: Allowance for credit losses 18,699 17,807 18,020 18,968 16,086 Net loans receivable 1,656,440 1,623,549 1,603,428 1,584,650 1,594,983 Regulatory stock, at cost 6,329 6,443 6,545 7,318 8,843 Bank owned life insurance 46,382 46,121 45,869 46,439 46,197 Bank premises and equipment, net 18,503 18,264 18,057 17,838 17,254 Foreclosed real estate owned 0 0 97 97 290 Goodwill and other intangibles 29,433 29,449 29,468 29,487 29,506 Other assets 42,893 44,517 46,622 42,871 48,280 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,279,751 $ 2,235,316 $ 2,260,423 $ 2,201,079 $ 2,179,998 LIABILITIES

Deposits Non-interest bearing demand $ 420,967 $ 391,849 $ 383,362 $ 399,545 $ 430,242 Interest-bearing deposits 1,434,284 1,419,323 1,455,636 1,395,614 1,316,582 Total deposits 1,855,251 1,811,172 1,838,998 1,795,159 1,746,824 Borrowings 197,412 210,422 211,234 198,312 241,328 Other liabilities 31,434 31,534 28,978 26,538 27,144 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,084,097 2,053,128 2,079,210 2,020,009 2,015,296 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 195,654 182,188 181,213 181,070 164,702 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,279,751 $ 2,235,316 $ 2,260,423 $ 2,201,079 $ 2,179,998





NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30

2024 June 30

2024 March 31

2024 December 31

2023 September 30

2023 Three months ended INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 25,464 $ 24,121 $ 23,681 $ 23,328 $ 22,021 Securities 2,526 2,584 2,526 2,504 2,433 Other 497 966 731 253 54 Total interest income 28,487 27,671 26,938 26,085 24,508 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 10,553 10,687 10,110 8,910 7,017 Borrowings 2,003 2,059 2,118 1,882 2,452 Total interest expense 12,556 12,746 12,228 10,792 9,469 NET INTEREST INCOME 15,931 14,925 14,710 15,293 15,039 (RELEASE OF) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 1,345 347 (624 ) 6,116 882 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RELEASE OF)

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

14,586 14,578 15,334 9,177 14,157 OTHER INCOME Service charges and fees 1,517 1,504 1,343 1,421 1,527 Income from fiduciary activities 256 225 238 210 246 Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities - - - - - Gains on sales of loans, net 103 36 6 36 18 Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned - 32 - 66 13 Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 261 253 268 242 328 Other 158 157 151 148 174 Total other income 2,295 2,207 2,006 2,123 2,306 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 6,239 5,954 6,135 5,672 6,083 Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net 1,269 1,229 1,261 1,265 1,242 Foreclosed real estate 9 15 21 17 9 FDIC insurance assessment 339 309 361 287 254 Other 4,175 3,937 3,954 3,608 3,688 Total other expenses 12,031 11,444 11,732 10,849 11,276 INCOME BEFORE TAX 4,850 5,341 5,608 451 5,187 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 1,006 1,128 1,175 96 1,068 NET INCOME $ 3,844 $ 4,213 $ 4,433 $ 355 $ 4,119 Basic earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.52 $ 0.55 $ 0.04 $ 0.51 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.52 $ 0.55 $ 0.04 $ 0.51 Book Value per share $ 24.92 $ 23.26 $ 23.01 $ 22.99 $ 21.15 Tangible Book Value per share 21.28 19.62 19.38 19.36 17.49 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.68 % 0.75 % 0.80 % 0.06 % 0.76 % Return on average equity (annualized) 8.09 % 9.41 % 9.79 % 0.84 % 9.33 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) 9.58 % 11.26 % 11.68 % 1.01 % 11.22 % Net interest spread (fte) 2.23 % 2.05 % 2.07 % 2.24 % 2.28 % Net interest margin (fte) 2.99 % 2.79 % 2.79 % 2.95 % 2.94 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.12 % 1.08 % 1.11 % 1.18 % 1.00 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.08 % 0.13 % 0.08 % 0.79 % 0.59 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.47 % 0.47 % 0.23 % 0.48 % 0.65 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.35 % 0.34 % 0.17 % 0.35 % 0.50 %





NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP

NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS

(dollars in thousands)

For the Quarter Ended

September 30, 2024 For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023

Average

Balance

(2) Interest

(1)

Average

Rate

(3) Average

Balance

(2) Interest

(1) Average

Rate

(3) Average

Balance

(2) Interest

(1)

Average

Rate

(3)

Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 36,221 $ 497 5.46 % $ 69,173 $ 967 5.62 % $ 3,675 $ 54 5.83 % Securities available for sale: Taxable 392,168 2,161 2.19 401,014 2,206 2.21 406,962 2,052 2.00 Tax-exempt (1) 67,563 461 2.71 69,126 477 2.78 70,219 483 2.73 Total securities available for sale (1) 459,731 2,622 2.27 470,140 2,683 2.30 477,181 2,535 2.11 Loans receivable (1) (4) (5) 1,651,921 25,575 6.16 1,629,283 24,220 5.98 1,589,474 22,104 5.52 Total interest-earning assets 2,147,873 28,694 5.31 2,168,596 27,870 5.17 2,070,330 24,693 4.73 Non-interest earning assets: Cash and due from banks 28,193 26,422 27,910 Allowance for credit losses (17,944 ) (18,023 ) (17,262 ) Other assets 78,344 69,718 65,863 Total non-interest earning assets 88,593 78,117 76,511 Total Assets $ 2,236,466 $ 2,246,713 $ 2,146,841 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and money market $ 461,897 $ 2,782 2.40 $ 450,918 $ 2,397 2.14 $ 439,255 $ 1,647 1.49 Savings 221,366 13 0.02 233,676 286 0.49 238,493 77 0.13 Time 734,235 7,758 4.20 755,224 8,004 4.26 611,607 5,293 3.43 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,417,498 10,553 2.96 1,439,818 10,687 2.99 1,289,355 7,017 2.16 Short-term borrowings 53,622 323 2.40 61,689 356 2.32 116,470 1,126 3.84 Other borrowings 146,357 1,680 4.57 149,442 1,703 4.58 116,700 1,326 4.51 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,617,477 12,556 3.09 1,650,949 12,746 3.11 1,522,525 9,469 2.47 Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 400,314 387,962 425,216 Other liabilities 29,540 28,308 23,876 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 429,854 416,270 449,092 Stockholders' equity 189,135 179,494 175,224 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,236,466 $ 2,246,713 $ 2,146,841 Net interest income/spread (tax equivalent basis) 16,138 2.23 % 15,124 2.06 % 15,224 2.26 % Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (207 ) (199 ) (185 ) Net interest income $ 15,931 $ 14,925 $ 15,039 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 2.99 % 2.80 % 2.92 %

(1) Interest and yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

(2) Average balances have been calculated based on daily balances.

(3) Annualized

(4) Loan balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.

(5) Loan yields include the effect of amortization of deferred fees, net of costs.



