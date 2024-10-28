Immunophotonics to Present at the 2024 ThinkEquity Conference

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunophotonics, Inc. a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel immune-activating drugs, today announced that it will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference on October 30, 2024, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York. The ThinkEquity Conference gathers institutional investors, corporate clients, and other industry professionals to highlight groundbreaking innovations and financial strategies.

Lu Alleruzzo, CEO will be presenting at South Salon II at 12:00 pm ET on October 30th. Immunophotonics will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. Interested investors can register to attend and schedule on-on-one meetings here.

About ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank founded by professionals who have collaborated for over a decade, collectively financing over $50 billion in public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions. Past ThinkEquity conferences have featured over 70 company presentations, 700+ attendees, and 500+ one-on-one meetings, providing a valuable platform for companies and investors to connect. To register to attend The ThinkEquity Conference, please follow this link.

About Immunophotonics

Immunophotonics, Inc. is a privately owned clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the field of Interventional Immuno-Oncology™. IP-001, which is the first asset from the company’s intellectual property platform and is currently administered in multiple clinical trials, has the potential to overcome the local defenses of the tumor microenvironment to enable a tumor-specific anticancer immune response in solid tumor indications. By combining routine interventions that use energy to destroy tumors, such as ablation or radiation, with intratumoral injection of its proprietary immunoadjuvant, IP-001, Immunophotonics aims to trigger a systemically active cancer immunotherapy, also known as an abscopal effect. The company’s world headquarters is in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, and its European headquarters is in Bern, Switzerland.

