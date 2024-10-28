Coherent Commences Review of Strategic Alternatives for Its Lithium Sulfur Battery Platform

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, today announced that it is evaluating strategic alternatives for its battery technology platform.

The platform encompasses a suite of cathode, electrolyte, and cell technologies built around the breakthrough sulfur immobilization technology developed by Coherent over the past decade. Cells based on immobilized sulfur cathodes have achieved industry-leading performance, finally unlocking the potential of sulfur as a battery cathode. These innovations have been recognized with multiple funding awards from the U.S. Department of Energy Vehicle Technologies Office (DOE VTO) and the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Agency (IARPA), and are protected by 4 issued and 13 pending patents.

The announcement is a result of the strategic portfolio assessment that the company completed in August of this year.

Interested investors are encouraged to contact Tim Challingsworth, Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development at tim.challingsworth@coherent.com. The company does not anticipate making further public comments regarding this matter until a material development occurs.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Media Contact :

Amy Wilson

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

corporate.communications@coherent.com