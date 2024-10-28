HeartCore Enters into a Sales Collaboration with Tosho Computer Systems Co., LTD.

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or “the Company”), a leading enterprise software and data consulting services company based in Tokyo, announced it has entered into a sales collaboration with Tosho Computer Systems Co., Ltd. (“TCS”) to jointly promote its IR (investor relations) support tool, irVision, and the Company’s CMS platform.

irVision provides publicly traded companies with IR activity support tools, including stock price gadgets, financial results gadgets, automated document syncing, and a document-synced video distribution service. Through this sales partnership, both HeartCore and TCS aim to leverage each other’s established client networks to cross-promote and upsell their respective products and services. By collaborating, the companies can provide enhanced value to their respective clients, expanding their reach and driving new business opportunities.

“I am pleased to announce our new sales collaboration with TCS to jointly promote our products and services,” said HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno. “This strategic partnership opens opportunities to engage a new network of publicly traded companies listed primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange within TCS’s client portfolio, providing our sales and marketing team with an additional channel to promote and upsell our CMS platform. Our primary focus continues to be securing multi-year licensing agreements and remain committed to further scaling our software business through long-term partnerships.”

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore’s GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

