BetRivers Introduces PropPacks, an Innovative Feature for the NBA Season

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many sports lovers, one of the great joys has been opening a pack of player cards to see which professional athletes were inside.

This NBA season, the team at Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), which operates the BetRivers Sportsbook, plans to replicate that experience with the unveiling of PropPacks. The simplicity of the new digital game, combined with the chance for large payouts, will appeal to both seasoned bettors and those new to sports betting

Customers who wager $10 or more on qualifying Same Game Parlays (SGPs) will randomly receive up to three PropPacks per game, at no extra charge, from one or both teams in the game. If the relevant NBA players score over the point totals on the card, then our bettors win! There are props for 20+, 30+, 40+ and 50+ with higher prizes for each threshold.

There are three tiers of player cards; bronze, silver and gold. Bronze cards are the most common, with Gold being the rarest. Gold cards offer the highest potential prizes, with a potential maximum jackpot prize of $10,000 in Bonus Credits!

“PropPacks, which is exclusively available on RSI’s platform to BetRivers Sportsbook players, will give NBA fans an additional thrill by offering extra bonus opportunities on their SGP bets,” said Richard Schwartz, CEO at RSI. “The player card game makes watching the action even more exciting by offering bettors at all levels, from those placing a bet for the first time to experienced sports wagerers, more ways to win from existing SGP bets at no additional cost to our bettors. PropPacks reinforces our dedication to put our players first by creating value for them while elevating the betting experience in fun and exciting ways.”

In addition to the PropPacks promotional game, RSI’s sportsbooks will have a full suite of promotional offers this basketball season, including NBA Parlay Insurance and a pre-season NBA Futures Bet & Get offer. Players can download the BetRivers app and click “Promotions” to view the full offering.

“PropPacks is a game changer and, as we head into the NBA season, we are very excited to offer a unique and innovative product that you can only find at the BetRivers Sportsbook,” added Schwartz. “We are giving customers more chances to win bonuses and prizes, ultimately enriching the bettor experience and providing more value back to our loyal players.”

BetRivers Squares is back for another season and will be offered on all NCAA College Basketball games. Qualifying Same Game Parlay bets of $10 or more on a game earns the customer a square, at no extra charge, with a $25 wager resulting in two squares and a bet of $50 or more worth three squares.

Link to PropPacks promo images: https://app.box.com/s/bgl4d7uwtglvmk9cbhln2cr9jtb6tzgd

Video available upon request.

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona, New York, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware, and, as well as in the regulated international markets of Colombia, Ontario (Canada), Mexico and Peru. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year five years in a row (2020-2024), the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

Contacts

Media:

lisa@lisajohnsoncommunications.com

Investors:

ir@rushstreetinteractive.com