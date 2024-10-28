Sonatype Announces 2024 Elevate Awards Winners

Fulton, Md., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype ®, the end-to-end software supply chain security platform, today announced the winners of the 2024 Elevate Awards , which recognize global leaders and their teams for exemplary collaboration to advance software innovation, and deliver enhancements to reduce open source risk and expedite developer productivity.

The Elevate Awards celebrate bold innovators embracing open source and AI/ML to scale their software development, while defending against open source malware and security vulnerabilities. These organizations are at the forefront of DevSecOps, realizing the value of software supply chain management at-scale, achieving five-figure cost savings, preventing billions of breaches, and saving thousands of hours of manual, error-prone analysis. The 2024 Elevate Awards winners include:

Fiserv, Inc.

Rabobank

Commerzbank AG

Envestnet

Finnova AG Bankware

Nomura Holdings, Inc.

Solventum

Mimecast

Mühlbauer ID Services GmbH

“Software supply chains are evolving quickly, with increased scrutiny by regulators and escalating attacks from threat actors. It’s a privilege to honor and celebrate the achievements of our global customers as they evolve and scale their software development,” said David Rudolph, Chief Customer Officer at Sonatype. “Today we congratulate the 2024 Elevate Awards winners. They are setting the pace for secure, innovative and agile software development.”

