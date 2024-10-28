Calcium Supplements Market Is Expected To Reach Around USD 0.91 Billion In 2032, Driven Mainly By Rising Health Awareness And An Aging Population

Austin, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The S&S Insider report indicates that, “The calcium supplements market reached USD 0.51 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 0.91 billion during the forecast period of 2024-2032 by accruing a CAGR of 6.63%.”

Market Overview

The calcium supplements market is rapidly increasing due to the prevalence of osteoporosis and rising awareness of bone health. Contributing drivers include a growing age base and increased consumer knowledge and familiarity with the benefits of calcium, as well as lifestyles that reinforce healthy lifestyle promotion. Suppliers in this market are repositioning through the provision of different types of products, such as tablets, powders, and syrups.

Major R&D investments have strengthened the supply chain, fueled innovative formulations, and increased bioavailability and efficacy. A continuously rising market demand for high-quality and easily digestible calcium supplements is expected to pave the way for growth in the long term. It is more evident in the Asia Pacific, which is rapidly emerging as a dominant player in the global calcium supplements market.





Prominent Players:

Bayer AG

BioCalth

Pfizer (Caltrate)

Bluebonnet Nutrition

AandZ Pharmaceutical

High Change

Amway (Nutrilite)

Nature's Bounty

Shanxi Zhendong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Bio Island

Nature Made

GNC Holdings Inc

By-health Co., Ltd.

GSK

Harbin Pharmaceutical Group

Calcium Supplements Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 0.51 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 0.91 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.63% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Child Calcium Supplement, Adult Calcium Supplement)

• By Form (Syrup, Tablets, Powder) Key Drivers • The Growing Need For Calcium Supplements For Prevention Of Bone Loss In Postmenopausal Women As Well As In Pediatric Bone Development

• Weight Management

• Colon Cancer Prevention

• Metabolic Health

Segmentation Outlook

By Type

The adult calcium supplements type accounted for a major 69.03% value share in 2023. This can be attributed to growing public health education initiatives raising awareness about the role of calcium supplements in the prevention of osteoporosis and overall bone health for older adults.

By Forms

Among all forms, tablets accounted for the largest market share; this is because they are one of the most accessible and consumed forms of calcium supplements by consumers. Tablets are easier to store, hold a long shelf life, and are generally well-accepted in the market. Syrups as well as powders are gaining popularity because they are convenient in usage and also flexible concerning dosing. Syrups are particularly favored by parents purchasing calcium supplements for children as these are flavored to cater to younger consumers.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific: The Leaders

Asia Pacific, in 2023, led the market with more than 40% of the global calcium supplement market due to more significant osteoporosis prevalence, increased awareness of the importance of calcium in health, and a large population aged above 60.

For instance, the market leaders in the Asia Pacific region, Himalaya Herbal Healthcare, and Amway, are investing massively in marketing campaigns to create awareness about the consumption of the right amount of calcium supplementations to keep bones healthy. Innovative product development with respect to local preferences, like plant-based supplements for calcium, will also cater to the vegan population which is increasingly growing in number. Integration of technology in health care, including mobile applications for health and wellness, further supports the market growth in this region.

North America

Asia Pacific leading the market in terms of volume while North America is the fastest growing region over the forecast period in 2024-2032. The high prevalence of osteoporosis in the region along with a proactive approach towards health prevention measures are primarily responsible for this inclination in the region. The basis is a major consumer's awareness of the role calcium plays in terms of health in general. These market leaders like Nature Made and Caltrate continuously innovate and introduce new products to satisfy the needs of their customers which change constantly. This contributes to the growth of the calcium supplements market, where customers are ready to embrace scientific knowledge as the reason for supplement consumption to develop healthy bones.

Recent Trends

January 2024: Nature's Bounty launched a new product line of calcium gummies, combined with Vitamin D3 for better assimilation. This is targeted at the younger demographic and those who want to consume supplements as chewable.

February 2024: Garden of Life prepared a source of plant-based calcium supplement from algae harvested from the marine environment targeting vegan customers who increasingly look for sustainable and natural products.

July 2024: Ritual launched a new product with calcium supplements, especially for pregnant and postnatal women, meeting this specific customer need and ensuring that the mother-to-be adequately nourishes herself as well as her newborn.

August 2024: Bluebonnet Nutrition launched a vegan organic whole food calcium supplement as it continues tapping the rise of the plant-based market and what is natural.

Conclusion

The Calcium Supplements Market would experience significant growth based on population aging, more health issues related to calcium deficiency awareness, and new product launches. Asia Pacific has the strongest markets based on relatively massive health-conscious trends and dietary patterns. In this respect, the future of the calcium supplements market is promising, with a trend toward preventive health and nutritional supplementation gaining ground all over the globe. To go one step ahead, this trend of preventive healthcare is more than likely to continue further in shaping the industry landscape as calcium supplements become more integral to health management strategies for a diverse profile of individuals.

