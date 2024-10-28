Mimecast fuels leading Human Risk Management strategy in first half of fiscal year

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast, a leading global Human Risk Management (HRM) platform, closed the first half of its fiscal year reaching new revenue heights and citing significant steps toward its vision to transform how organizations manage and mitigate risk. The company started strong with the unveiling of its comprehensive HRM platform; and followed up in the second quarter with two strategic acquisitions, new geographical expansions and a record number of advancements in its technology alliances and partner integrations.

The Mimecast platform secures 27 million end users around the globe across their 42,000+ customers. Customers span more than 100 countries, and on average, each organization uses 4.9 Mimecast services. Mimecast has cemented its standing as an industry-leading security partner trusted by major organizations across the globe.

The value Mimecast delivers for companies was highlighted in the recent Total Economic Impact™ study conducted by Forrester Consulting. Based on Forrester’s interviews and financial analysis, a composite organization experienced benefits of $2.13 million over three years, with $1.53 million in net value and 255% ROI. The news was followed by the announcement that Mimecast was recognized as a strong performer in The Forrester Wave™: Human Risk Management Solutions, Q3 2024 report.

Forging the future of HRM – the next generation of cybersecurity

Early in its fiscal half, Mimecast unveiled its AI-powered, API-enabled Human Risk Management platform. In response to customer and market demand for a more effective way to mitigate risk brought on by employee mistakes and user errors, this new platform provides unprecedented visibility into an organization’s risk profile, scoring users by risk and allowing security teams to educate and protect the riskiest part of their employee base.

A key pillar to the platform is the company’s new human risk awareness training offering, Mimecast Engage™ , which is built to redefine how security leaders can manage human risk. Mimecast Engage, the result of the integration of Elevate Security technology acquired in December 2023 with Mimecast’s awareness training product, will soon be available to organizations across the globe.

In an effort to bolster the platform and further protect customers from risks associated with human activity, Mimecast closed two industry-shaping acquisitions in Q2: Code42 and Aware .

“Our momentum over these six months is a testament to our commitment and progress toward charting the future of human risk management,” said Marc van Zadelhoff, Chief Executive Officer of Mimecast, “Our acquisitions and solution enhancements continue to elevate our platform and support our aim of helping businesses of all sizes manage and mitigate human risk. I am also incredibly proud to see the significant progress we’ve made in expanding our tech integrations and channel partners, recognizing the demands of a complex threat landscape and the importance of collaboration on a global level. As the attack surface grows and evolves, so too will Mimecast, remaining one step ahead for our customers.”

Thousands of organizations tapping into Mimecast’s powerful integrations

In Q2, Mimecast further strengthened its partnership with CrowdStrike by integrating Mimecast Advanced Email Security and CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM. Building on the existing integrations of CrowdStrike Falcon® Insight XDR, CrowdStrike Falcon® LogScale and CrowdStrike Falcon® Fusion SOAR, this development provides a robust multifaceted defense strategy for Mimecast customers.

The combination of Mimecast and CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM will empower thousands of organizations to understand a bad actor’s complete attack path, improving their ability to rapidly investigate, detect, and mitigate accurately, and demonstrating the power of combining two leading solutions can effectively tackle the intricate challenges of today’s threat landscape.

Almost one third of Mimecast’s addressable customer base is connected to at least one of Mimecast’s technology alliance partners . In total, Mimecast’s technology integrates into over 300 security products.

Mimecast expands channel partnerships into Mexico

Following successful expansions in France, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia, Mimecast furthered their geographic reach in Q2 by making its industry-leading AI-powered email security solutions available Mexico-wide, including the new Human Risk Management platform.

With an expanded product portfolio, new revenue opportunities and enhanced credibility, Mimecast’s channel partners can now offer end-to-end protection for their clients in more regions around the world.

Additional expansion on the horizon includes the launch of the Partner ONE MSP Program. Building mutually beneficial partnerships with organizations, this new program extends Mimecast’s market presence to new audiences and provides partners with a range of resources, including enhanced training, ongoing support and market resources.

Innovation underpinned by research

Mimecast continues to conduct leading research into the state of the cybersecurity environment, offering critical insights and guidance on how businesses can prepare for the future.

In August 2024, Mimecast published its most recent Threat Intelligence report. Based on an analysis of more than 1.7 billion messages daily over a six-month period, the report offers unparalleled insight into the current threat landscape as well as new and emerging attack methods and vulnerabilities.

Mimecast is a leading AI-powered, API-enabled connected Human Risk Management platform, purpose-built to protect organizations from the spectrum of cyber threats. Integrating cutting-edge technology with human-centric pathways, our platform is engineered to enhance visibility. It provides strategic insight that enables decisive action and empowers businesses to protect their collaborative environments, safeguard their critical data and actively engage employees in reducing risk and enhancing productivity. More than 42,000 businesses worldwide trust Mimecast to help them keep ahead of the ever-evolving threat landscape. From insider risk to external threats, with Mimecast customers get more. More visibility. More insight. More agility. More security.

Mimecast and the Mimecast logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Mimecast Services Limited in the United States and/or other countries. All other third-party trademarks and logos contained in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

