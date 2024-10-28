Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Rauthovi)





Bank of Åland Plc

Managers' Transactions

October 28, 2024, 15.00 EET



Managers' Transactions (Rauthovi)

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Juhana Rauthovi

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 82632/4/4

Transaction date: 2024-10-24

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 141 Unit price: 30.77 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 141 Volume weighted average price: 30.77 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505