Station70 announces strategic partnership with Fireblocks

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Station70, a leader of security products in the digital asset industry, is excited to announce a partnership with Fireblocks, a leading institutional wallet technology provider. This collaboration aims to deliver advanced disaster recovery services tailored specifically for Fireblocks’ institutional clients. Station70 will add much needed security, and multi-jurisdictional regulatory alignment all while simplifying the technology needs of institutional customers worried about business continuity and disaster recovery of their digital asset keys.

In today's rapidly evolving digital economy, managing digital assets securely is a top priority for institutions. As the market grows, the need for robust disaster recovery solutions has become more crucial than ever. Station70's expertise in security and disaster recovery coupled with Fireblocks' suite of applications to manage digital asset operations come together to address this demand.

This combined solution is designed to safeguard digital assets even in the event of unforeseen incidents, offering institutions a seamless way to manage and recover assets without compromising security. Station70 is the only fully audited platform that enables geographically redundant secure storage options for backup keys and streamlines regulatory compliance globally.

“Partnering with Fireblocks allows us to provide unparalleled disaster recovery services that meet the highest standards of security, compliance and efficiency,” said Adam Healy, CEO and co-founder at Station70. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to ensuring our clients' digital assets are protected, even under the most challenging circumstances.”

This strategic partnership is a significant step forward for both companies in their mission to provide secure and reliable digital asset services. As institutional adoption of digital assets continues to grow, the need for solutions that combine top-tier security with robust recovery capabilities is more pressing than ever. With Fireblocks' advanced infrastructure and Station70's disaster recovery expertise, clients can now achieve peace of mind knowing that their assets are safe and recoverable, no matter what challenges arise.

Inquiries can be directed to media@station70.com.