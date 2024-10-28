Australia and New Zealand Dental Aligners Market Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 13.7%, Elevating to a Valuation of USD 581.0 Million by 2031 | Analysis by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc. , Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Transparency Market Research, Australia and New Zealand dental aligners market size was worth US$ 190.8 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 581.0 Mn by the year 2031 at a CAGR of 13.7 % between 2023 and 2031.

Dental aligners refer to orthodontic devices designed to straighten and correct the alignment of teeth in a less invasive and more aesthetic manner as compared to traditional metal braces. Dental aligners, particularly clear aligners, are transparent, removable trays made from medical-grade plastic that gradually shift teeth into the desired position. These aligners have gained popularity due to their discreet appearance, comfort, and convenience, making them a preferred choice for both - teenagers and adults seeking orthodontic treatment.

Prominent Players Operating in Australia and New Zealand Dental Aligners Market

Ormco (part of Envista Holdings Corporation), 3M, Dentsply Sirona, Align Technology, Angelalign Technology, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, SmilePath Australia Pty Ltd., SmartSmileCo and EZ SMILE Pty Ltd. are some of the leading players operating in the industry.





Australia and New Zealand Dental Aligners Market Overview

The dental aligners market is growing rapidly, driven by multiple key factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for aesthetic dentistry. Today’s consumers are more conscious of their appearance, and the demand for orthodontic solutions that offer a discreet way to straighten teeth is rising. Clear aligners, in particular, provide a nearly invisible alternative to traditional braces, making them appealing to adults and teens alike. Social media and influencer marketing have also played a significant role in increasing awareness about dental aesthetics, further boosting demand for clear aligners.

Another significant growth factor is advancements in technology. The development of digital scanning and 3D printing technologies has revolutionized the dental aligners market. These innovations allow for highly personalized treatment plans and precise aligners that deliver better outcomes in shorter time frames.

Additionally, the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into treatment planning has streamlined the process, reducing both - the cost and duration of orthodontic care. These technological advancements have made aligners more accessible and attractive to a broader range of consumers.

The growing awareness of dental health and wellness is also a key factor boosting the market. As more people recognize the importance of oral health, there is an increasing interest in correcting dental issues such as misalignment, crowding, and gaps. Clear aligners offer a comfortable, non-invasive way to achieve dental corrections, which has led to rising adoption rates. Furthermore, the ease of maintaining dental hygiene with removable aligners as compared to traditional braces has made them a preferred choice for many.

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) models have also contributed to the market’s expansion. Companies offering aligners through online platforms, such as SmileDirectClub and Byte, have made orthodontic care more affordable and convenient. These platforms allow patients to receive clear aligners without regular visits to an orthodontist, reducing costs and time commitments. This model has been particularly popular with cost-conscious consumers and those seeking a more flexible solution.

Lastly, the increase in disposable income and healthcare expenditure across various regions has enabled more people to invest in advanced dental treatments. As consumers have greater financial capacity to spend on aesthetic and health-related services, dental aligners are becoming more mainstream. This trend is especially noticeable in emerging markets, where economic growth is fueling the expansion of the dental aligners market.

In summary, the dental aligners market is experiencing strong growth due to rising consumers’ demand for aesthetic solutions, technological advancements, heightened awareness of oral health, the convenience of direct-to-consumer models, and increasing disposable income. These factors are expected to drive continued expansion in the coming years.

Australia and New Zealand Dental Aligners Market Regional Insights

• North America dominated the market share in 2022

The dental aligners market in Australia and New Zealand is witnessing significant growth, driven by various factors that reflect changing consumer preferences and advancements in dental technology. One of the primary drivers is the rising demand for aesthetic and non-invasive dental treatments. Consumers in both the countries are increasingly seeking orthodontic solutions that are less visible and more comfortable than traditional braces. Clear aligners provide a discreet and convenient way to straighten teeth, appealing to both - teenagers and adults who prioritize appearance and ease of use. This shift toward aesthetic dentistry is further supported by a growing focus on personal appearance, fueled by social media and influencer-driven trends.

Technological advancements in digital dentistry and 3D printing have also played a crucial role in boosting the dental aligners market in the region. The introduction of digital scanners and 3D imaging technology allows dental practitioners to create highly accurate and customized aligners that fit individual patient needs. This has significantly improved the effectiveness of aligner treatments, resulting in better patient outcomes and shorter treatment times.

Moreover, AI-powered treatment planning has enhanced the precision and efficiency of aligner therapy, making it more accessible to a wider range of patients in both Australia and New Zealand.

Australia and New Zealand Dental Aligners Market Segmentation

Product Braces Clear Aligners

Age Group Adults Teenagers

Material Metal Polyurethane Plastic Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol Acrylic Resin Others (PVC)

End-user General Dentists Orthodontists Homecare



