TransPerfect Media Wins FOCAL International Award for Archive Restoration and Preservation

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect Media, in collaboration with the Centre National du Cinéma et de l'Image Animée (CNC), was honored for "Best Archive Restoration and Preservation Project or Title" at the FOCAL International Awards 2024. The award recognizes TransPerfect Media’s digital restoration of the 1928 silent film "La Grande Passion."

For the past 21 years, the FOCAL International Awards have celebrated the outstanding contributions of industry professionals in film and television archiving. This year’s gala event was held at the Church House in Westminster, London.

The last remaining source material for “La Grande Passion” was highly damaged, presenting a complex challenge to keep the film from being lost forever. TransPerfect Media’s careful restoration exemplifies the team's expertise in combining advanced technology with a passion for cultural heritage, ensuring that valuable artifacts remain accessible for future generations.

Benjamin Alimi, Director of Post-Production and Restoration at TransPerfect Media, remarked, “We would like to thank Simone Appleby from CNC for trusting us with such an ambitious project. ‘La Grande Passion’ remained unseen for years because of the poor physical state of the nitrate 35mm film negative. Thanks to the CNC and our talented team, we now have a remarkable 4K restored original.”

Phil Shawe, President and Co-CEO of TransPerfect, commented, "We are honored to receive this recognition from FOCAL International. Our restoration and preservation professionals are meticulous, talented, and passionate about safeguarding cinematic history.”

For more information on the FOCAL International Awards and to explore the full list of nominees and winners, please visit the official FOCAL Awards website: https://focalint.org/awards.

