Hunger Count: actions to reduce hunger

MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moisson Montréal today reveals the results of the 2024 Hunger Count, highlighting a significant increase in needs across the Montreal area: nearly one million requests for food assistance are fulfilled each month by its community agencies, setting a new record for Canada’s largest food bank. However, this number does not fully reflect the need, as one-third of the agencies reported having to turn away beneficiaries due to lack of capacity, according to a separate survey conducted in May and June.



"Our agencies are at their breaking point, and it is urgent that we strengthen their capacity in this unprecedented context of rising demands. We call for solidarity. Every contribution, whether it’s time, food, or donations, can make a real difference," says Chantal Vézina, executive director of Moisson Montréal. "In response to this alarming situation, and as part of our 40th anniversary, we are launching an exceptional grant program to strengthen the ability of our agencies to act on the ground," she adds.

Impactful projects to strengthen community organizations' actions

This grant program aims to support community agencies in developing concrete projects that will enable them to improve the quality of their services and increase their community impact.

A minimum of 40 grants of up to $40,000 will be provided to fund initiatives such as:

Installing kitchens to prepare a greater number of meals;

to prepare a greater number of meals; Acquiring vehicles to improve the distribution of food;

to improve the distribution of food; Purchasing refrigeration equipment to effectively preserve perishable food;

to effectively preserve perishable food; Consulting services to optimize operational efficiency and sustainability.

A call for solidarity as the holidays approach

As the holiday season approaches, Moisson Montréal reminds everyone that food needs are increasing significantly. The organization calls on the community to take action, no matter how modest. "The grants are a long-term investment, but they should not overshadow the urgency of current needs. Donations are essential. It is together that we can ensure that everyone has access to essential resources during this festive period," adds Chantal Vézina.

About the Hunger Count

The Hunger Count is a national survey conducted by Food Banks Canada. In 2024, Moisson Montréal collaborated with 280 accredited agencies to collect data illustrating the scale of food needs in Montreal.

About Moisson Montréal

Founded in 1984, Moisson Montréal is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. It is the largest food bank in Canada, and its mission is to ensure an optimal food supply to Montreal community agencies working in food security while developing sustainable solutions. Thanks to the generosity of donors, the organization benefits from an extraordinary leverage effect: for every dollar donated, Moisson Montréal redistributes over $15 worth of food. Each year, more than 19 million kilograms of food are distributed to nearly 300 community agencies. As a key player in the food aid ecosystem, Moisson Montréal encourages synergistic work to take concrete steps aimed at reducing food insecurity.

